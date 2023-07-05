‘Wow! I’m lucky to make $100 on a normal day’: Instacart shopper makes $250 in one day

An Instacart shopper went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience working for the delivery app on a holiday.

Sara Amber Victoria (@lilbabytrex) posted the now-viral video. In it, she took viewers with her on an Instacart delivery. She said that she completed a total of six orders on July 4.

Victoria said that she originally planned on spending the holiday with her family, but decided to work instead. “I’m supposed to be doing something with my family, and instead I’m out here shopping [for] people’s orders,” she explained.

Victoria then took viewers with her into an unnamed grocery store that was so busy there were only two shopping carts left.

“This lady has me running all around the store, but I don’t care because it’s paying me so well,” she said.

In the end, Victoria revealed the grocery haul, which included staples like eggs, bread, and bananas. Another order she did included multiple bags of chips, chili beans, and energy drinks.

In total, Victoria said that she made $252.46. Of that, she said that about $60 was payment from Instacart and the rest were tips from customers.

“It’s not even five o’clock yet and it was definitely worth it to work on the holiday,” Victoria said. “Happy Fourth of July, babies.”

“Instacart passed the vibe check,” she wrote in the caption.

As of Wednesday morning, Victoria’s video had more than 7,000 views, with many viewers shocked at how much she earned.

“Wow! I’m lucky to make $100 on a normal day,” one person shared.

“I made $205 yesterday and then $150 in two hours today,” another wrote.

“I made 200 last year i only made 25 bucks today because i needed a day off,” a third person said.

Instacart is a grocery delivery service that partners with local grocery stores to deliver items to customer’s homes. The company, which operates in all 50 states, is powered by Instacart shoppers who essentially do your grocery shopping for you.

Instacart workers who pick up a pre-shopped order and only deliver it to a customer’s home will make at least $5 on that order, while full-service shoppers earn about $7 to $10 per batch, according to NerdWallet. An Instacart shopper’s hourly pay also varies based on the number of items picked up, drive time, and tips.

