‘Look at how much food I just got’: Customer shares Publix hack for getting box full of food for $4.79

A TikToker has posted a viral video in which she shares a hack for getting a box full of food for $4.79 at a local Publix supermarket.

TikTok creator Dev (@devmoon4) is known for sharing her love of food and often has tips for how her viewers can get more bang for their buck when it comes to take out.

In a previous TikTok video, Dev shares how she ordered 12 breadsticks at Olive Garden but ended up receiving 28 breadsticks with the complete order.

With her latest clip, which clocks in at just under a minute and a half, the TikToker shares how she was able to get an entire box of food for less than $5. The video’s caption reads, “I’m still shaking over how much food this was for the price! Publix you’re forever in my heart.”

In the clip, Dev holds up her packaged to-go order and reiterates her love for the supermarket, saying, “Publix, y’all always be doing me right.”

She then unboxes the order. “Okay, so it is just a veggie plate,” she says, before listing everything in her order. “Look at how much freaking food this is … There’s corn, mashed potatoes, potato wedges, two rolls, macaroni and cheese, and a side of gravy.”

“So I have food to eat for f*cking days,” exclaimed Dev, as she starts to eat.

The video has been viewed over 90,000 times and received over 2,600 likes. Many viewers in the comments wondered how could the Publix meal be so cheap.

“But how,” wondered one person. Dev explained, “Just say you want a veggie plate and just get whatever side looks good to you!”

However others questioned whether the carb-loaded meal could truly be called a “veggie plate.”

“Where are the veggies? That’s all carbs? That’s why it’s so cheap and the cheap veggies are very expensive and so is meat,” voiced another viewer.

In response, the Publix customer said that the meal was just called a “veggie plate.”

She said, “I don’t make the names up …called a veggie plate. There’s plenty of other things to choose from.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dev via TikTok comment and Publix via email.