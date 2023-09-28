Costco is known for its bulk goods, but its low prices. Want to get a family-size box of Goldfish crackers? Costco is the spot. Need a mattress with a generous return policy? Costco’s got you covered. In the mood for a $1.50 hot dog and drink combo? Costco is the place to be.

If it’s been a while since you’ve been to the store, you may be wondering, “Does Costco take Apple Pay?” The answer, for the most part, is yes—and not only that, but there’s a whole lot more you can do with Costco and your iPhone.

Does Costco take Apple Pay?

Costco has a page on its website detailing the various payment methods accepted at its stores in the United States. The site notes U.S. Costco warehouse locations accept Apple Pay plus other forms of mobile payment, such as Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

However, if you’re wondering whether you can buy gas at Costco with Apple Pay, the company claims that Costco Gas Stations in the United States do not currently accept Apple Pay or any other mobile payment provider.

Can I add my Costco membership card to Apple Wallet?

If you’re an avid Apple Pay user, you’re likely familiar with the Apple Wallet. This is the part of your iPhone that allows you to keep track of cards, concert tickets, airline tickets, and more.

Unfortunately, Costco does not currently allow users to add their Costco cards to their Apple Wallets.

However, if you’re not a fan of carrying around your physical Costco membership card, there’s a way to have a digital Costco card on your iPhone.

Here’s how you do it. According to Costco, you must first download the official Costco app. From there, you need to sign in to your Costco.com account — and if you don’t have a Costco.com account, you can make one on the app using your Costco membership details.

Once you’ve logged in, you may be prompted to verify your membership. After you’ve been verified, the app will grant you access to your Digital Membership Card.

The Digital Membership Card is a virtual parallel to your physical membership card. This means that both cards are still valid and can be used interchangeably in the store.

Is the Apple Wallet for Costco option on its way, at least?

Unfortunately, while Costco accepts Apple Pay, it seems that Costco does not have any plans to add their Costco card to the Apple Wallet anytime soon, with the company informing customers, “The Digital Membership Card is designed to offer members advanced features and will not be available in Apple Wallet.”

That said, given that both Apple Pay and a Digital Membership Card can be used at all American Costco locations, it’s safe to say that you don’t need anything more than your phone to carry you through a Costco trip—and, of course, a cart to carry all those bulk snacks.

Shopping at Costco is a whole adventure perhaps unlike anything else the American retail sector offers. As the Daily Dot’s coverage reveals, the Costco experience includes partaking of the store’s famed Chicken Bakes (and contemplating their nutritional value), shopping for Costco-branded clothes, and even possibly celebrating an anniversary there (though your mileage may vary on that one.