‘Who is buying Costco clothes?’: Costco customer criticizes store for selling own branded clothing

Costco has become well-known for its Kirkland Signature brand. While the brand was originally lauded for its basics, it has since become beloved in its own right, with many internet users singing the praises of the chain’s generic label.

Seeing this, Costco recently decided to capitalize on this love by launching designs featuring the Kirkland Signature logo. They also, as TikTok user Johnny (@johnysassypants) discovered, now sell Costco-branded clothing.

“Who is buying Costco clothes with the actual Costco logo on them,” Johnny asks in the text overlaying the video, which has over 5.5 million views as of Tuesday morning.

In the comments section, several viewers said that they would be happy to wear Costco clothes.

“I want costco clothes with the actual costco logo on them wth,” shared a commenter.

“Idk. I’d wear them. Being a Costco member in today’s economy is a flex,” added another. “I am elite! Costco me please!”

“I WOULD BUY THEM 100%,” exclaimed a third. “LIVE LAUGH LOVE COSTCO.”

The New York Post documented many of the items for sale bearing either the Costco or Kirkland Signature name. They include a pair of Kirkland Logo Joggers, a Costco all-over print crewneck sweatshirt, and more.

It’s not surprising that Costco members would be happy to represent the store. Earlier this year, Axios and Harris Poll conducted a survey to determine which brands had the best reputation in the United States. Costco came in second, falling only slightly behind Patagonia. The brand also makes efforts to foster loyalty amongst its customers, such as offering deals on gas and keeping fan favorites like the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, even if these deals lose the chain money.

Additionally, TikTokers may have seen videos from Costco workers describing how much they enjoy working for the company. These include clips where workers talk about earning anywhere from $29 to $44 an hour while working at the store.

Back on Johnny’s video, users said there are occasional issues with wearing Costco merchandise.

“They are so comfy and affordable,” detailed a commenter. “Only downside is everyone ask me if I work at Costco.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Johnny via TikTok direct message.