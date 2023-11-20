Woman says doctors blamed her ‘debilitating’ exhaustion and migraines on weight for 10 years–it wasn’t the issue

Social Media influencer Sam Hart’s (@thesam_show) TikTok video, with a staggering 3.5 million views, is more than just a viral sensation: It’s a poignant narrative of her struggle against medical gaslighting. The video, aptly titled “ONE DAY I WILL LET THIS GO!”, captures her universal frustration seeking proper health care.

Sam’s ordeal began with a doctor’s visit two years ago. “I am tired all the time and something is wrong,” she told her doctor, only to be met with a dismissive response about her weight. The doctor pushed aside her symptoms, which included excessive sleepiness and foot numbness. “Have you tried thinking about it less?” was the patronizing advice she received when she mentioned her foot going numb while running.

Her journey through the health care system was marked by one dismissal after the next. A winter visit to another doctor attributed her debilitating exhaustion to seasonal changes. An OB-GYN appointment resulted in a rather nihilistic comment: “Oh, honey, you’re just getting older. Welcome to the club.”

The breakthrough came with a new primary care doctor who finally listened. “I don’t want to talk about my weight. I am so tired. There is something wrong,” Sam insisted. This led to a sleep study, which diagnosed her with sleep apnea. “Turns out I wasn’t crazy. It wasn’t because I was overweight. I have sleep apnea,” she revealed, highlighting years of misdiagnosis.

The TikTok community’s response was overwhelmingly supportive. “Medical gaslighting is the worst. Glad you found someone who listened,” one user commented, echoing the sentiments of many other users. Another user pointed out the overlooked aspect of her condition: “Sleep apnea can also contribute to weight gain (you are not overweight), the Dr is fatphobic.” The support extended to challenging the doctor’s perception, with a comment stating, “I don’t understand the doctor’s weight comments. You are not fat. That’s insane.”

Sam’s story resonates deeply with many who have faced similar challenges in the healthcare system. It underscores the importance of advocating for oneself and the need for medical professionals to listen more attentively and empathetically. A staggering study done this year in Time showed that 70% of Americans feel its health care system is failing them. Her experience, shared on a platform known largely for lighthearted content, became a beacon of support and validation for those in similar situation.

Sam Hart’s journey is a powerful reminder of the struggles many face in seeking accurate medical diagnoses and the crucial role of patient advocacy. Her story, amplified by the robust and diverse TikTok community, highlights the need for a more understanding and patient-centric approach in healthcare. In the land of the free, you are free to seek the medical attention you feel is right for you—sadly, it just takes a healthy dose of grit and determination. Sam’s message is, “Don’t give up.”

And apparently the phenomenon of “medical gaslighting” is widespread enough that there are outlets penning lengthy articles providing tips for care-seekers who believe they may be on the receiving end of such unsavory treatment. According to Verywell Mind, there are specific demographics of people who more at risk than others when it comes to medical gaslighting: “Women and people of color are especially likely to experience medical gaslighting. Research on various medical conditions has repeatedly shown that women’s and people of color’s symptoms are less likely to be taken seriously than those of White men. Marginalized groups also experience other disparities in the quality of the care they receive.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sam via email for comment.