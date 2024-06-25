‘Things they don’t tell you pt 184’: Woman issues warning to people who use velvet hangers

Here’s thing No. 184 of the things you may not have learned until right now.

When you’re first starting out in your own space, be it your freshman college dorm or first adult apartment, you might opt for plastic hangers by default when you see their super low cost compared to other materials like velvet or wood.

But TikToker Neenz (@neenziemd) points out in a very viral TikTok that there are distinctions you’ll want to consider when deciding between your options.

Velvet vs. plastic hangers

She notes that velvet hangers have a much better grip than plastic hangers, so you’ll want to use them for slippery fabrics like silk. And while many places sell them, plastic hangers still seem to dominate the market.

While it used to be that plastic hangers were much cheaper than velvet, a quick Google search reveals that they’re about the same price nowadays. You can get a 100-pack of either for about $20.

Something to note is that when you put wet clothes, like if you’re going to air dry them, on a colored velvet hanger (they often come in black or pink) that color might bleed onto your clothes or bits of fuzzy velvet may get attached. So, you should only use them on dry clothes.

Neenz also notes that she finds clothes hold their shape better on velvet hangers than plastic ones.

Velvet hangers are also generally thinner than their plastic counterparts, saving a ton of space in your closet. Now if you live in a place where walk in closets are the norm, and you’re not aching for space, this might not be all that important. But if you live in a big city with tiny closets, this matters.

One home organizer, Mary, found that some clients gained a whole foot of space in their closet after switching to a matching set of velvet hangers.

Even if you invest in white velvet hangers, they can yellow overtime.

Other options

After 22 years committed to her velvet hangers, Mary switched to an equally grippy alternative that’s more durable—rubber hangers.

Rubber hangers are relatively affordable and don’t leave residue on wet clothes. They’re also recycle unlike their fuzzy counterparts.

And rubber and velvet hangers aren’t the only options. There are also metal ones that are known for durability; wood ones that are known for their strength, especially with heavy items like jeans; padded ones for special garments; and wire ones often used by dry cleaners.

People in Neenz’s comment section had plenty to say on the matter.

“I despise the material velvet, it makes me gag gag,” a top comment read.

“The velvet hangers break easily,” a person said.

“I do professionally organized closets and I use completely velvet hangers. Children’s velvet hangers for pants. It looks amazing and have them all the same prevents tangling. They take way less space,” another advised.

