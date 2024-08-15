‘They look so much better I love it’: Woman shares how to get your tire rims black if you’re on a budget

Black tire rims have been popular since the 2000s but can be costly, averaging $50 to $125 per rim. If you want black rims but don’t want to break the bank, a woman revealed how to do it yourself. All you need is sandpaper and spray paint.

First, TikTok user @naiithagoat sits down and cleans one of the tire wheels and the rims with a paper towel. Next, she sands it down and encourages viewers not to be “shy” about it, sanding every nook and cranny. Then, the content creator spray paints it.

To prevent from spraying your tire, @naiithagoat recommends to “put something around it.” Finally, she reveals the results, showing how all the rims match the tires.

Needless to say, @naiithagoat loves the results, writing in the caption, “Watch me turn my rims black they look so much better. I love it. I might post more car content.”

Viewers react to the DIY tire project

The video amassed 3.3 million views and some viewers were critical.

“Next time take the tire off first,” one viewer wrote.

“Rip your rotors and pads, you’re supposed to take it your wheel,” a second criticized.

“hi! Next time you wanna do sum like this I’d reccomend just covering your rotors n brakes!! but I’m glad you’re trying to diy it it’s so much easier then buying a new set you just have to do it right!” a third commented.

“U not supposed to sand silver rims,” a fourth stated.

How to DIY black rims

Although it’s recommended, isolating your rims is not required. If you don’t, however, they may not look as nice.

Choosing the right spray paint is important, depending on the type of rims you’re working on. According to JD Power, “You need spray paint designed specifically for automotive wheels. And you need a clear coat finish. It matters what the wheel is made of, too. Choose the right paint for steel, aluminum, or magnesium wheels.”

Your choice of sandpaper is also important. “For average to poor condition rims, about a 200 grit will be where you can start. If fairly good, you could start with 300. As you work through, you will use a higher number to finish your project,” per Sparky Abrasives.

