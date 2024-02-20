Man smiling(l), Three dollars on check(c), Two men laughing(r)

‘No shame baby we’re poor and proud’: Viewers defend diners who left the restaurant once they saw the menu prices

'And if this next one is expensive then we leave again.'

Feb 20, 2024

Everyone’s had an experience where they’ve been surprised by their restaurant bill. Maybe you ordered more drinks than you thought, or maybe you didn’t realize just how high the “market price” can be. Regardless, it’s not uncommon to get a bit of sticker shock when seeing a restaurant bill.

However, some people have this revelation before they even order. Looking at a restaurant menu full of hefty prices, eager eaters are faced with a dilemma: grin and bear the high prices, or awkwardly get up and excuse themselves from the restaurant.

These TikTokers did the latter. In a video with over 983,000 views, TikTok user Daniel (@dpdavis20) shows himself and a friend walking away from a restaurant.

“I’d just like to document this because I’m man enough to admit it,” Daniel says. “We just walked into a restaurant that we couldn’t afford, so here we are leaving. And I’ll do it again—with our heads held high!”

“We’re going to the next restaurant, baby!” he concludes. In the caption, he adds, “No shame baby we’re poor and proud.”

Daniel isn’t the first to go viral after documenting a similar experience. Back in November, a user on TikTok went viral after showing themselves leaving a restaurant, writing in the video, “POV: you realized the ‘fancy’ restaurant was a little too fancy for your bank accounts.”

Commenters under Daniel’s video say that he and his friend made the right move.

“Y’all are my favorite type of customers…the ones that don’t complain to me as if i control the prices,” said a user.

“And if this next one is expensive then we leave again,” added another.

“I’ve been doing this recently to make restaurants know their prices are turning away business,” stated a third.

“Well done! Too many people would’ve just stayed and gone into debt for a dinner just to save face,” shared a further TikToker.

A few users suggested that restaurants should find ways to prevent this from happening.

“That’s why restaurants should post their menus outside. so you can gauge their range,” declared a user.

Customers have frequently taken to TikTok to call out the rising prices at restaurants. For example, one user claimed they paid $22 for a small meal from Five Guys. Another said feeding his family of 4 at Taco Bell required him to spend over $50.

The Daily Dot reached out to Daniel via Instagram direct message.

