‘Don’t fall for this trap’: Digital nomad shares PSA when applying to remote job positions

'I hate when they post it’s remote but you have to come in a few times a month.'

Angela Littlefield 

Angela Littlefield

Posted on Apr 15, 2023

With the flexibility and changes in work-life balance since the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans across the country are adapting to a more remote work lifestyle. 

TikTok user Julia (@jetsetterjulia) is a Digital Nomad, which refers to people who travel from place to place while working remotely. She posted a viral public service announcement via TikTok on things workers should look out for before applying to “remote job” positions online. 

“‘Remote’ can mean a lot of things. Sadly it doesn’t always translate to the freedoms we are dreaming of,” she wrote in the video’s caption. In the clip, she shares an anecdote about a woman who took a job because it was advertised as completely remote, only to learn later on that it was more of a hybrid model where she was required to be in the office a few days a week.

@jetsetterjulia “Remote” can mean a lot of things. Sadly it doesn’t always translate to the freedoms we are dreaming of. Hit em with these three questions to make sure the remote job you’re investing your energy into is actually gonna give you what you’re after. #remotejob #remotework #workfromanywhere #digitalnomad #asynchronous #remoteworkpolicy #workandtravellifestyle ♬ original sound – Julia | Nomad Life

Julia says how many companies capitalize on the “trend” of remote working, leading them to falsely advertise a job posting. She points out the things to look out for when companies place “remote” titles under the job description.

Instead of falling into their “trap,” Julia lists three questions to ask future employers who claim a job role is remote: what is their remote work policy, are they an asynchronous company, and how do they manage teams across time zones? The TikTok video has grossed over 222,600 views as of Saturday.

Many viewers in the comments section expressed their frustrations with employers regarding their remote policies.  

“I hate when they post it’s remote but you have to come in a few times a month or you need to live near them,” commented one viewer. 

“I started a job where I had to be in the office one day a week, six months later it’s three days a week,” another user said. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Julia via Instagram direct message.

*First Published: Apr 15, 2023, 3:59 pm CDT

