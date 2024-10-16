‘They really try to trick us!’: Shopper shares why you shouldn’t trust ‘unscented’ products

Do you really know the difference between “fragrance-free” and “unscented” beauty products? This shopper wants the internet to understand the distinction.

Featured Video

TikTok user and registered nurse Bonnet Momma (@cassxnicole) posted a video with the PSA on Saturday. At the start of the video, she says, “I learned something new at work today that I feel like the internet needs to know.”

She continues, “So while talking with one of our pediatric allergists, she was explaining the difference between ‘fragrance-free’ and ‘unscented’ products. Basically, you only ever want to buy things that say ‘fragrance-free.’”

‘Fragrance-free’ vs. ‘unscented’ products

According to Bonnet Momma, “‘Fragrance-free’ means that there’s absolutely nothing inside of the product that is giving it a smell. Products that say ‘Unscented’ actually had a smell, sometimes something that smelled so bad that they added more chemicals to get rid of the scent. Or the smell.”

Advertisement

Therefore, she says, “If you’re going to the store trying to buy stuff for your sensitive-skin babies, kids, self, whatever. Only buy ‘fragrance-free’—don’t buy ‘unscented.’”

Viewers react to the PSA

In the caption, she writes, “They really try to trick us!” The video has amassed more than 192,000 views. In the comments, viewers reacted to the news and noted various “scented” and “unscented” products.

“My pet peeve of late is scented garbage bags. They smell so bad,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

A second user wrote, “My first thought was UNSCENTED TAMPONS.”

A third user wrote, “So essentially it’s the diet soda of lotions.”

Another person wrote, “Fragrance free may have a smell… naturally. There is no artificial fragrance added to it.”

The difference between the labels

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Bonnet Momma and the pediatric allergist are correct. “For consumers and purchasers, especially those with allergy or sensitization concerns, the fragrance-free label allows for easy identification of products that have been verified as free of fragrance materials.”

Advertisement

Additionally, “fragrance-free” products are also sometimes accompanied by the Safer Choice label. That means the product meets EPA standards and has been verified to not contain any chemicals that impart or mask a scent.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bonnet Momma via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.