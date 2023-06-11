Two Female Barista Workers

@jorlala/TikTok QualityHD/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘Remember y’all you can decaf a caf but you can’t caf a decaf‘: Barista jokes about ‘decaffing’ rude customers

‘I did that. Or I'll give them a bad shot.’

Phil West 

Phil West

Trending

Posted on Jun 11, 2023

A barista recently joked about the rumored tactic of Starbucks baristas “decaffing” rude customers—though it’s a practice that at least one barista has previously confirmed.

As the Daily Dot wrote in April, one barista boasted about serving decaf coffee drinks to rude customers expecting a dose of caffeine to help them through their day. That barista confessed in a TikTok video, “I worked at Starbucks for six years and I decaffed hundreds of people. I decaffed you if you were a b*tch, I decaffed to you if you were rude, I decaffed you if … I don’t know, if you were an annoying f*cking person, you got decaf.”

In this recent video on decaffing, creator @jorlala—recently covered in the Daily Dot for her takedown of Sunday morning Starbucks customers—teamed up with a co-worker to address the practice. Using SZA’s “Blind” as a soundtrack, the video shows the pair covering their eyes to punctuate the on-screen caption: “When my coworker hits the decaf button for the rude customer.”

@jorlala bliiiiiiiiiiiiinddddddddd (for legal reasons this is a JOKE) ((😉)) #baristalife #baristaproblems #baristatok #customersbelike #bgd #coworkerfun #coworkersbelike ♬ SZA blind – divinity

She then includes in the caption, “For legal reasons this is a JOKE.”

With more than 200,000 views in a single day, the video’s capturing a lot of attention—including from baristas who weighed in on the issue.

“I did that,” one confessed, “or i’ll give them a bad shot.”

“This was my favorite thing to do :)))) lmao,” a second wrote.

“I personally let the shot sit as long as possible,” another admitted.

Someone else said, “Omg I used to want to do this all the time but I was to scared I would get fired for some reason.”

Another revealed a system they worked out: “Back in the day when we still wrote cups(stone ages) I had a co worker that would put a dot next to the name if the customer was rude lmao decaf otw.”

Others talked more abstractly about decaf vs. caf and protecting people who can’t have caffeine.

“Always decaf a caf, never caf a decaf,” one observed. “Same concept for diet drinks. make a coke a diet coke, but never make a diet coke a reg coke.”

Another said, “Remember y’all you can decaf a caf but you can’t caf a decaf.”

Finally, one commenter had a solution to eradicate this phenomenon: “Don’t bully food service workers and you should be good!”

The Daily Dot contacted @jorlala via TikTok comment for further information.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 11, 2023, 11:09 am CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Phil West
 