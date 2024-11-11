‘You will notice a difference’: Expert reveals trick for how Degree stick will make your car ‘more safe’

Why would you ever use deodorant on your headlights?

Your car might not need to worry about body odor but a stick of deodorant may just protect its lights during the winter months. Video creator Ceith Griffin (@ceithgriffith) says it’s a good idea to keep a stick in your glovebox now that it’s getting colder.

Griffin explained why in a recent TikTok. It has more than 105,600 views.

How do you use deodorant on your headlights?

According to Griffin, who uses his account to post “DIY” hacks and car tips, applying deodorant to your headlights makes your “vehicle more safe for the winter.”

Although he uses Degree in the video, Griffin states that any solid deodorant stick will do. As long as it contains “zirconium.”

“Just take the deodorant and you want to rub it on your headlights,” Griffin states as he demonstrates the technique. “Then take some paper towels and rub it all in.”

Griffin states the treatment will clean your headlights, but he claims it also has a more important effect.

“It also helps with [headlight] yellowing and reduces moisture inside your headlights” while protecting them against snow and ice.

Griffin claims he uses the treatment once a month throughout winter.

Zirconium

The “zirconium” Griffin refers to is one of the active antiperspirant agents found in most deodorants.

Aluminum zirconium octachlorohydrex gly, “is a common active ingredient in personal care products as an antiperspirant agent,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

“It diffuses into the sweat pores and prevents perspiration (sweat) from leaving the pores. The anhydrous form of the compound also has water-absorbing properties.”

These properties could support Griffin’s claim that the treatment would reduce moisture in your car’s headlights.

Other headlight hacks

The Daily Dot has reported other hacks for treating foggy headlights before.

TikTok user @daddybrownn revealed a hack for cleaning headlights using baking soda. He notes in his video that baking soda is a gentle abrasive that can remove yellowing without scratching glass.

“You will notice a difference while driving at night with the brightness of your headlights, this isn’t necessarily a long-term solution,” he explains.

In July, a TikToker named Mallory (@mallyorybolton0) posted a video demonstrating a technique using insect repellent to clean foggy headlights.

However, the article points out that the technique only removes “some surface oxidation while remaining oils in the spray fill small surface gaps that allow light to pass through; this provides temporary clarity.”

Neither of the hacks claimed to offer any protection from the elements, however.

Viewers respond to deodorant headlight hack

One viewer suggested people would be better off using a pro treatment instead of hacks.

“Just buy a $30 3M headlight restoration kit from Walmart, do 20 minutes of easy work, and enjoy the results for years,” she wrote in the comments.

Brandi (@brandistevens23) warned about keeping the deodorant stick in your car year-round. She wrote, “That crap will melt in Oklahoma the summer lol.”

Most viewers were thankful for the tip.

“THANK YOU for your videos!! they really do help,” one viewer stated.

“Yes it worked, thank you sir!” another stated.

And another added, “Thank you. More tips please. God bless.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Griffin via Instagram and TikTok messenger for further comment.

