‘I hate when people order to a business or something similar and they don’t leave good instructions’: DoorDasher says ‘dance mom’ Karen ordered Panera during event and berated him over the phone

Phil West 

Phil West

Posted on Apr 17, 2023   Updated on Apr 17, 2023, 11:54 pm CDT

A DoorDasher encountered a “dance mom Karen” who ordered Panera and then berated him while he was trying to get to her… so he enacted a passive-aggressive sort of revenge and documented it on TikTok.

The video comes from creator @patricknerddtv, gathering more than 22,000 views in just two days on TikTok.

The creator starts by noting, “Y’all, this woman just pissed me off on DoorDash,” but then said, ” “Trust and believe, your boy got back at her.”

He then set a nightmare scene for any DoorDasher. “So, she’s a Karen-slash-dance-mom … she orders Panera Bread or whatever and she’s like trying to rush me. Mind you the order says leave it at the door.”

@patricknerddtv Energy Matched! 😏😂 #doordash #doordashlife #doordashdriver #dasher ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

But he says that since she’s at an event, he’s efforting to find her. However, “This b*tch calls me, she starts yelling at me. Mind you, I’m trying to figure out where to park, because there’s so many cars.”

According to him, she said, “My daughter is supposed to be on, and the order says you’re here and I don’t see you and yada yada.”

He responded, “You’re at an event and there’s a parking lot, like I’m trying to find parking. Like, can you please be patient?”

But she could not, and what crossed the line for the DoorDasher was the Karen saying, “I don’t even know why I use this service” and continuing to get mad.

“So you know what I did?” he says to close out the video. “I left that order at the door, and I texted her, ‘Treat others kindly.’ I left her order at the door … per your instructions, b*tch.”

Commenters effectively said, “You go, boy.”

“Yessss I love the energy match,” one cheered. “I be petty back like that too.”

“I had one yesterday that was upset that Popeyes was out of fries,” another contributed. “She yelled at me and asked if Popeyes could give her a discount.”

“$4 order?” one inquired.

“Close,” he responded. “$6, she tipped $2,” adding that he only took it because it was a short distance away.

“They be acting real entitled,” another observed. “I would do the same thing. You want it quick, get it yourself.”

The creator responded, “If she just would have been nice from the jump, I would have been more than happy to help and be as fast as possible!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Apr 17, 2023, 2:59 pm CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

