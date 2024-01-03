‘I’ll never purchase a TV from Best Buy’: Customer says they bought TV from Best Buy. The TV came damaged and store won’t take it back

Best Buy refused to take back the damaged TV they sold a customer claiming it’s company policy. Many say they’ll no longer buy TVs from the retailer because of it.

In a viral TikTok, a man shared the frustrating exchange he had with a Best Buy worker over a damaged TV. In the two-minute video, he explains that the electronic device was already damaged when he pulled it out of the box, excited to use it.

There was no damage on his part, so he fully expected Best Buy to take back the broken merchandise they sold him. But that’s not what happened.

Instead, the Best Buy worker explains that since the item was sold damaged, the customer would have to take up his complaint directly with the manufacturer, not with Best Buy. She adds that only a consumer can file the claim and states that there is nothing else she can do to help.

“Our systems won’t let us return TVs once they’re damaged,” the worker explains. “With it being damaged inside the box, manufacturer has to deal with it.”

The customer says that the policy made no sense to him and that he was going to dispute the charge with his credit card company so he wouldn’t have to pay for a TV that he couldn’t actually use.

He adds that when customers buy a TV Best Buy should disclose that policy while the person is in the store, that way they can check if the TV is functional before they pay for it and take it home.

The customer says that when he’s bought damaged items from another store they tell him to just send it back, presumably for a refund or exchange.

When the man asks to speak with someone higher up than her, the worker responds that every manager above her would say the same thing: “We do not return TVs.”

This policy goes against what the store has written online, which says if a customer receives a product that is “damaged in shipping, defective or that is not the product you ordered,” they can return it during their return window, “and we will arrange for a replacement.”

This isn’t the first time Best Buy has come under fire in recent months. Another person called out the retailer for storing its TVs horizontally instead of vertically, which makes them more prone to damage.

Best Buy, which used to be known for its epic Black Friday deals, was also recently slammed by customers not having worthwhile discounts this year. Stores across the country were still stocked up on TVs following Black Friday, despite that being the usual big-ticket item for the money-saving holiday.

The original source of the video is unclear since the TikTok is not watermarked and was published by an account that regularly reposts videos. The clip reposted by @sarah_conner1 has well over 800,000 views and more than 11,000 comments.

Many commenters pointed out that Best Buy should return the broken product instead of making customers jump through hoops by filing a claim with the manufacturer.

“The contract was between you and Best Buy. Not you and the TV manufacturer when you bought it. You handed the money to Best Buy,” a person said.

“As a distributer in the retail chain, Best Buy should accept the return and file a claim with the manufacture rather than putting the burden on the customer who purchased the TV in the good faith,” another pointed out.

Several people said the TikTok turned them off from wanting to buy from the retailer.

“I am so glad I watched this video. I’ll never purchase a TV from Best buy,” the top comment read.

“Not buying a tv at Best Buy anymore!!!” a viewer declared.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sarah_conner1 and Best Buy via email.