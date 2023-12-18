We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Today’s top stories are about: A TikTok user who discovered an AI-generated Gordon Ramsey is being used to steal people’s info, a woman whose ex regularly hacks into her social media accounts, the great TikTok panic of 2023, and a brief history of the ‘Do It’ meme.

After that, check out Mikael’s “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“Black Mirror had an episode on this exact issue,” one commenter wrote.

➤ READ MORE

🧑🏻‍💻 WTF

Woman says her ex tries to hack into her social media accounts every month

‘This sounds like the beginning of a true crime episode,” wrote one TikTok user.

➤ READ MORE

And the Israel-Palestine war put it over the top.

➤ READ MORE

Actor Shia LaBeouf gave a loud—and deeply intense—motivational speech to internet users in 2015.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

You’ll never guess why the QAnon crowd is going after Etsy

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👕 In a recent viral video with 1.9 million views, a disgruntled customer and TikToker expressed frustration over the chaotic state of an Aeropostale store.

🛒 Costco is positively recognized online for its great deals and the many benefits that come with membership. However to shop at Costco one does need to be a member of the store and pay for their own membership. Or do they?

😢 A server went viral on TikTok after uploading a tearful video where she revealed she was fired from her job right before Christmas despite never making any significant mistakes at her place of work except for displaying somewhat of a bad attitude towards them once.

🤖 These smart home gadgets will turn your home into a high-tech paradise you never want to leave.*

🍴 When working in food service, one has to deal with a wide array of customers. While some may be pleasant, others draw the ire of people in the industry.

🎁 This woman was surprised when she discovered a Christmas decoration at a discount store called Dollarama. Spoiler alert: The item cost more than a dollar.

⛽ A woman went viral on TikTok after showing viewers how she puts gas in her car while using a wheelchair.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU GO ON TIKTOK REGULARLY?

Got a question you want answered? Sign up for web_crawlr here so you can learn how to surf the ‘net safely.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker recently posted a video capturing her brother’s awkward conversation with Bank of America after the bank flagged his $25 Zelle transfer. The reason? The transaction contained a note with a raunchy joke.



Brenna, known as @princebrenna on TikTok, posted the video with the caption, “My brother tried to send me $25 with his caption over Zelle and it got flagged.”



The video begins with her brother struggling to contain his laughter as a voice on the phone can be heard reading the memo. Accompanying the footage is a screenshot of the attempted transaction, with a note that reads, “Zelle payment to A Brenna Prince for “cu- I mean RUMchata.”

🎶 Now Playing: “Gas Panic” by Oasis🎶