Dollarama customer finds Christmas ornament, is shocked by the displayed price

A woman was surprised when she discovered a Christmas decoration at a discount store called Dollarama. Spoiler alert: The item cost more than a dollar.

The video featured TikTok user Rebecca Tandon (@tandon_rebecca) who was shopping through the Christmas aisle. “Um, y’all wanna see some crime?” she asked her 405,000 followers. Then, the content creator flipped the camera to unveil wooden snowmen and reindeer Christmas countdown advent calendars. “And guess how much?” she questioned before revealing the price. It was a whopping $25.

In addition to being expensive, the item wasn’t made properly, with most of the words blocked out. ”What? For this? At Dollarama?” Afterward, she scanned the rest of the Christmas section. “I don’t want to hear ‘inflation’ cause that’s not inflation. That’s robbery,” Tandon concluded.

“just change the store name at this point,” she captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tandon via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Absolute Dollar via contact form. The video garnered over 152,000 views. In the comments, viewers proposed reasons why the item cost so much.

“sometimes they leave old tags on, it’s probably actually $5,” one viewer wrote.

“Most likely a sticker from another store dollarama price tags aren’t red,” a second suggested.

However, others noticed that she wasn’t at Dollarama, rather another discount store called Absolute Dollar.

“Mam this is not a Dollarama. This is an absolute dollar. This is variety store ; similar to family dollar,” one user commented.

“The emphasis and conviction in saying you’re at Dollarama and you’re very much not,” a second remarked.

“Ur not at Dollarama because it literally says absolute dollar on the wall??” a third noted.

In a nutshell, Absolute Dollar is the Canadian version of America’s Dollar Tree. However, there’s not a lot of information about Absolute Dollar. But the American equivalent doesn’t sell anything that highly-priced. The discount store typically sells their items for around $1.25. Some of their other products cost $2, $3, or $5.