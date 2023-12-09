Customer says Bank of America stopped his $25 Zelle transfer because of his memo

A TikToker recently posted a video capturing her brother’s awkward conversation with Bank of America after the bank flagged his $25 Zelle transfer. The reason? The transaction contained a note with a raunchy joke.

Brenna, known as @princebrenna on TikTok, posted the video on Dec. 3, with the caption, “My brother tried to send me $25 with his caption over Zelle and it got flagged.”

The video begins with her brother struggling to contain his laughter as a voice on the phone can be heard reading the memo. Accompanying the footage is a screenshot of the attempted transaction, with a note that reads, “Zelle payment to A Brenna Prince for “cu- I mean RUMchata”

His voice cracks as he attempts to explain that the transfer was meant for his sister, and that the note was “a play on words.”

“Okay, so it was a play on words. And what was the purpose of the transfer?” the voice on the phone asks.

“My sister was buying something for an event that I had requested. So I was just sending her the money, ’cause she was picking it up for me,” the brother replies.

When the phone call ends the siblings burst into laughter as they realize the bank flagged the transaction due to a cheeky play on words.

“They canceled my transaction because of a c*m joke?” the brother questions.

The sister replies, “It literally sounded like she didn’t understand the joke.” The brother adds, “I was like, please don’t make me break it down for you.”

The video has since gone viral on the video-sharing platform, racking up over 309,300 views. In the comment section, viewers shared their reactions to the awkward phone call.

“I never knew they cared about the messages,” one commenter wrote.

“They caught this but not when someone stole $400 from mine,” a second added.

“lmfaoo i used to work in that department i know everyone there was ROLLING,” a third commenter remarked.

One more added, “This literally happened to me cuz i wrote C U Next Tuesdee.”

“Wait what did they think CU stood for? I’m confused,” a further commenter questioned, to which Brenna replied, “cuba I think.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brenna via TikTok comment.