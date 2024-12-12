‘I’m crying, I go to Walmart’: Woman leaves intimate Polaroid in husband’s truck. Then he takes it to get detailed

A woman says that a man shared an intimate picture of her without her consent. And when she confronted him about it, she says he just laughed it off.

In a viral video with more than 2 million views, TikToker Victoria Cross (@victoria.cross.co) shares how violated she felt after her privacy was invaded.

In the TikTok, Cross explains that her husband took a topless photo of her on their anniversary with his Polaroid.

The photo happened to be in his car (we’re assuming in the glove compartment or somewhere similar). Then, Cross says, he took his car into Royal Shine Detailing in Weatherford, Texas (where they spent at least $15,000 last year). Royal Shine Detailing does not seem to have a Google business listing, and its Facebook page is now unavailable.

Cross says a worker at the shop violated their privacy and took a picture of the Polaroid.

On top of that, Cross claims he sent it to his friends on Snapchat, who further circulated the image.

Cross says she and her husband only found out because a stranger reached out to her husband on Facebook to let him know that not only was the photo circulating, but her name was attached to it.

Cross’ emotions after finding out about the violation of her privacy and bodily autonomy mirrored the stages of grief. At first, she says she downplayed what was done to her, telling herself it wasn’t that big of a deal.

But emotions started to shift after she says her husband found out his mechanic was the original perpetrator. When her husband asked him why, Cross alleges the man simply said: “‘I don’t really know, actually. It was like a year ago. … I don’t know why it’s recirculating now. I only sent it to a couple of people.’”

Cross says that at one point, the man laughed about it and told Cross’ husband that he doesn’t think it’s “really that big of a deal.”

There will be consequences

While Cross’ initial reaction was to let the situation go, she says she realized the man, who apparently had no remorse, needed to face consequences for his actions.

“What if it was your wife? What if it was your daughter? It is a big freaking deal, and I don’t understand why all of a sudden I’m self-shaming like it’s my fault or that I’ve done something wrong and that he shouldn’t be held accountable,” Cross says.

“No. 1, it’s illegal. No. 2, it’s … wrong,” she adds.

Cross says she thought about it for several hours and realized she needed to do what her mom would advise her and what she’d tell her kids to do—press charges.

“Why should I be a victim to this?” Cross asks.

Moms turn against her

Looking for guidance on handling the situation, Cross says she turned to a Facebook group of local women called the Weatherford Moms Mafia and got hundreds of comments. At first, they affirmed her feelings and told Cross to take action, she says.

But she says they soon turned on her once the man’s wife got involved. Cross says the woman alleged that Cross was trying to tear down their business and family by publicly exposing them. The woman, according to Cross, accused Cross of using the situation for clout and to throw a “pity party.” They eventually took Cross’ post down, Cross alleges.

The Weatherford Moms Mafia group is now locked.

“I will not be bullied,” Cross says.

“I sat here for five hours in the closet upset with my husband, just crying because I was so embarrassed, and he was so embarrassed,” she continues.

Cross says she thinks the shop, Royal Shine Detailing in Weatherford, Texas, should be called out so that people know when they take their car there, they’re at risk of having their privacy violated.

“This is for every single woman and man that has ever been sexually assaulted and violated and was unable to stand up and speak about it,” Cross says in a follow-up video.

“I am allowed to share my body. You don’t get to decide if you get a piece of my body. You don’t get to share my body,” Cross adds.

She adds, “You don’t get to share other women’s bodies.”

Wife gets involved

Cross said that the problem was never with his wife.

The wife messaged her and asked her to take down the post (which kept the person’s name and business anonymous) and urged, “Can’t we just talk this out?” Cross posted screenshots of their conversation, which featured the wife’s name, to Facebook.

“No, we can’t talk it out. The damage is done,” Cross replied.

She added that if it was her husband, she would have been apologizing profusely to the victim.

“I’m not saying that the way she acted was right or wrong because it doesn’t matter to me. It’s not relevant,” Cross said.

Is this illegal?

Yes, it is.

What the mechanic did falls under the term “revenge porn,” which is when a person shares an explicit image that was meant to remain private without their consent.

Congress passed a federal law on the matter as part of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022. As of Oct. 2023, 48 states plus Washington, D.C., passed their own laws, according to Ballotpedia.

In Texas, this is punishable by at least 180 days or up to 2 years in jail and a fine up to $10,000 fine, an attorney site stated.

“File charges stop giving them anymore time. Call the cops,” a top comment advised.

“The audacity of people to think that this is no big deal. I’m so sorry this has happened to you and hopefully it will get resolved,” a person said.

“Weatherford Moms Mafia is also the villain in this story. How ridiculous! The wife is embarrassed!? Are you kidding me!” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cross for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to both the husband and wife involved via Facebook direct message.

