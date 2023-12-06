We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A viral Chipotle “micro burrito” fail, an exclusive report about how a high-tech school bus company’s “continued failures” are leaving students stranded and parents furious nationwide, why people are mocking Elon Musk’s reason for not wanting to play the highly-anticipated next Grand Theft Auto game, and how former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is now selling personalized videos on Cameo after being booted from Congress.

After that, our Senior Reporter Audra has a “That One Sound” column for you.

A Chipotle customer went viral after sharing the pathetic “micro burrito” she was served, sparking numerous reactions from other people who have their own gripes with Chipotle.

Zum Services, a company built on a promise to revolutionize school transportation using artificial intelligence and algorithms, repeatedly falls short of its sole responsibility: Getting kids to class.

The trailer for the long-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6 was released, causing widespread excitement online. But not everyone was excited: particularly Elon Musk.

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is now selling personalized videos on Cameo, days after being expelled from Congress.

🎵 That One Sound

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Culture Reporter

A sound from ‘Dance Moms’ is the soundtrack for the annoying

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. “That One Sound” is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. It runs on Wednesdays. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

👂 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting a workplace experience in which they vented about a customer. The only problem? The customer could hear everything.

🤐 People online think that workers are secretly trying to let customers know about their stores’ bad deals.

🍞 A Subway customer shared how he was able to buy a footlong loaf of bread from the fast food restaurant for just a dollar.

🍋 In a viral video, a woman shares her grandfather’s container of choice for storing leftover green beans—a lemonade carton.

🕹️ A huge weight was lifted off a woman’s shoulders after she made a surprising discovery about the popular game Wii Fit.

💿 When Spotify isn’t hitting like you want it to, it’s time to get back to the classics. Here’s everything you need to know about getting into vinyl.*

☕ This flight attendant went viral after they shared why you should never drink coffee offered on an airplane.

💵 A Dollar General customer recently shared on TikTok an interaction she had with an employee who told them they weren’t allowed to purchase goods they found in the store marked for just a penny.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE NEW GRAND THEFT AUTO GAME COMING OUT NEXT YEAR?

In a TikTok video that has captured the attention of 80,000 viewers, user Brian Huerta (@brian_huerta13) shares a simple yet effective parking hack. His video, titled “#longbeach,” offers a first-person view of a parking meter and a tip that many seem to have overlooked or just aren’t in the know.

“I’m really finna put y’all people from Long Beach on because y’all really don’t be f*cking reading,” he says. “Let’s just be honest. If you hold the green button, it gives you 15 free minutes, OK? So, y’all do a big one with that. Period.”

The response to Huerta’s parking meter revelation was overwhelmingly positive, with users expressing gratitude for the tip.

🎶 Now Playing: “Safari” by The Breeders 🎶