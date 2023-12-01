‘Ring it up as a cookie’: Subway customer reveals you can buy the bread for $1. Should you?

A Subway customer shared how he was able to buy a footlong loaf of bread from the fast food restaurant for a dollar.

The six-second clip featured TikTok user Tre (@tretreweewee) munching on an Italian Herbs & Cheese footlong bread loaf. “Me after finding out a loaf of bread at subway costs one dollar,” he wrote in the text overlay. As the content creator ate, he panned the camera to reveal he was in a Subway dining room.

“This is the greatest thing to ever happen,” he wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tre via TikTok comment and direct message and Subway via press email. The video amassed 5.5 million views. In the comments section, viewers who identified as current or former Subway workers said they aren’t allowed to sell the bread for a dollar.

“The subway i work at most definitely would not let me sell that for $1 even if it’s just the bread,” one viewer wrote.

“As a former employee, we aren’t SUPPOSED to sell them (it’s not in the system) but most subway workers are chill,” a second stated.

“Not true we have to ring it up as a veggie delight,” a third commented.

Tre responded by explaining how he received the bread for such a low price. “His boss said to ring it up as a cookie,” he wrote.

However, others shared their attempts at buying a Subway loaf of bread.

“No bc one time I tried to buy a [loaf] and they said it’d be the same price as a sandwich,” one user recalled.

“I went to subway and they told me if I want the bread I’d have to pay the full price of a sandwich,” a second echoed.

This begs the question: can you purchase a loaf of bread at Subway? Since it’s not on the menu, technically, you can’t, but there’s also a loophole. According to Bargain Foodie, “This is a bit of a trick, and it’s based on a technicality. You can walk up to the counter at a Subway and ask for a regular sandwich but without any of its meats, veggies, or sauces. Thus, all they’ll give you is bread, toasted or otherwise based on your preference. This method, while effective, is also a bit pricey and not the most convenient. Firstly, you’ll have to pay the full price of a sandwich even though it’s without its contents. Secondly, there’s a slight chance of this trick not working at all Subway outlets.”

Moreover, this was a topic of discussion on Reddit. Redditor u/USAFAN20 asked if a customer could buy just the bread at Subway. There was a variety of answers. One user said they would charge the price as a Veggie Delight. Another user answered they would charge a customer for the gluten-free bread.