George Santos heads to Cameo after being booted from Congress

Philip Yabut/ShutterStock sdx15/ShutterStock (Licensed)

‘I shouldn’t but I’m so tempted to buy’: After getting booted from Congress, George Santos is now on Cameo

He already raised the price from $75 to $200.

Katherine Huggins 

Katherine Huggins

Tech

Posted on Dec 4, 2023

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is now selling personalized videos on Cameo, days after being expelled from Congress.

Santos describes himself as a “former congressional ‘Icon'” on the app and is selling videos for $200 each.

There is apparent demand for his services, as there are fewer than 40 videos remaining as of Monday afternoon and the ex-lawmaker has raised the price considerably since its launch.

The videos were originally priced at $75 each before he doubled the price to $150, then upping it once again to $200. Users may also opt to send a direct message to him for $10.

Santos’ foray into personalized video-making comes less than a week after he was expelled from Congress in a historic and bipartisan vote.

His expulsion marked the culmination of a series of scandals and lies, including an Ethics Committee report that found he spent campaign cash on trips to Atlantic City, Botox treatments, purchases at OnlyFans, and more.

He faces a 23-count federal indictment on charges related to wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. He pled not guilty and a trial is slated for September of next year.

His quick pivot to Cameo post-Congress drew strong reactions online, with some social media users saying that anyone who purchases a video “deserves to have their credit card info stolen.”

But the majority of reactions teased that they’d want to get a video from Santos.

“I know I shouldn’t give George Santos my money but I’m so tempted to buy a CAMEO from him,” joked one user on X.

“If you love me you’ll get me a Cameo from George santos,” wrote someone else.

Another person joked: “all i want for christmas is you (to send me a george santos cameos)”

Other politicians and ex-political figures on the platform include Roger Stone, Sarah Palin, and Rudy Giuliani (though Giuliani’s video services are “temporarily unavailable”).

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 4, 2023, 12:28 pm CST

Katherine Huggins

Katherine Huggins is a New York-based journalist and freelance contributor to the Daily Dot's tech and politics section. She helps cover the United Nations for the Japanese newspaper Mainichi and previously reported on the 2022 midterm elections for Marketwatch. Her work has appeared in USA Today, Forbes, OpenSecrets and more.

Katherine Huggins
 