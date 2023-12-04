‘I shouldn’t but I’m so tempted to buy’: After getting booted from Congress, George Santos is now on Cameo

Former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is now selling personalized videos on Cameo, days after being expelled from Congress.

Santos describes himself as a “former congressional ‘Icon'” on the app and is selling videos for $200 each.

There is apparent demand for his services, as there are fewer than 40 videos remaining as of Monday afternoon and the ex-lawmaker has raised the price considerably since its launch.

The videos were originally priced at $75 each before he doubled the price to $150, then upping it once again to $200. Users may also opt to send a direct message to him for $10.

Santos’ foray into personalized video-making comes less than a week after he was expelled from Congress in a historic and bipartisan vote.

His expulsion marked the culmination of a series of scandals and lies, including an Ethics Committee report that found he spent campaign cash on trips to Atlantic City, Botox treatments, purchases at OnlyFans, and more.

He faces a 23-count federal indictment on charges related to wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress. He pled not guilty and a trial is slated for September of next year.

His quick pivot to Cameo post-Congress drew strong reactions online, with some social media users saying that anyone who purchases a video “deserves to have their credit card info stolen.”

But the majority of reactions teased that they’d want to get a video from Santos.

“I know I shouldn’t give George Santos my money but I’m so tempted to buy a CAMEO from him,” joked one user on X.

“If you love me you’ll get me a Cameo from George santos,” wrote someone else.

Another person joked: “all i want for christmas is you (to send me a george santos cameos)”

Other politicians and ex-political figures on the platform include Roger Stone, Sarah Palin, and Rudy Giuliani (though Giuliani’s video services are “temporarily unavailable”).