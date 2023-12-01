‘They do this bc they want them for themselves’: Dollar General manager refuses to sell customer a penny item she found

A Dollar General customer recently shared on TikTok an interaction she had with an employee who told them they weren’t allowed to purchase goods they found in the store marked for just a penny.

In a video posted earlier in the week, TikTok creator Sade (@sadewiththereceipts) showed baskets full of goods supposedly offered at a steep discount. The video has racked up more than 121,000 views as of Thursday evening.

“I’m not leaving before I get my penny items, honey,” Sade told the store associate in the video.

Sade told the employee she frequents the store almost daily and noticed the sale products were available “all week.”

“I need approval to sell it at a penny,” the store associate later told Sade.

“I’m surprised if your [district manager] really said that,” Sade countered back. “Somebody’s going to lose their job.”

In a later video, Sade showed herself racking up on goods at what seemed to be a different Dollar General location.

According to Business Insider, the penny items at Dollar General stores are “a silver lining” for the disorganization customers may experience at some stores. The publication also reported that the steep sales are a manifestation of Dollar General’s inventory problems.

When the items are marked down for a penny, it’s not necessarily a sales promotion but an indicator that Dollar General intends to pull the products off the shelves to dispose of them or return them to their warehouses, Business Insider reported.

Commenters on Sade’s video largely seemed to support her mission to snag the penny items.

“I work at Dollar General. I always sell the penny items to the customer,” user Kristy (@@alabamagirl256) said. “I’m actually happy when someone finds a penny item.”

“I didn’t even [know] DG had penny sales,” user @blessed_kat said surprisingly.

Some skepticized that the reason the employee was so against Sade buying the penny items was so the employee could have them for herself. Sade agreed.

“And I found out the next day that she had [two] $50 pools in the back for herself and bought them for a penny and took them to her car,” Sade wrote in her comments section.