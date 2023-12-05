‘I would expect this from Drake’: Even nerds are dunking on Elon Musk over ‘cornball’ reason for not playing Grand Theft Auto

The trailer for the long-anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA6) was released on Monday evening and has stirred global pandemonium across the internet. But not everyone is excited: Particularly, billionaire Elon Musk.

Originally set to be released on Tuesday, the trailer was dropped early by Rockstar Games shortly after it leaked on the social media platform X. The official YouTube video for the trailer has already racked up more than 62 million views in the 14 hours since it was published.

The latest installment in the long-running series has been 10 years in the making. And despite some complaints over its 2025 release date, gamers could not be more excited.

Musk, however, revealed in a post on X that he not only won’t play GTA6 but put down his controller just moments into the beginning of GTA5. Why? The crime-based game requires you to engage in criminal activity.

“Tried, but didn’t like doing crime,” Musk wrote. “GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it.”

The comment, even among Musk’s biggest fans, was immediately ridiculed. Many mocked the tech titan for seemingly being surprised that such a game would involve criminality. An onslaught of memes soon followed.

“elon when he buys a game named after a crime and then finds out the goal of the game is to do crime,” one user wrote above a Dragon Ball Z GIF.

Musk was also repeatedly compared to the rap artist Drake, who is often the butt of jokes that accuse him of being soft.

“Drake the type of guy to point a gun at a civilian in GTA 5 and then puts down the controller and say ‘I can’t do this,'” one meme read.

Others began pointing to supposed crimes in other video games in order to mock the billionaire’s stance.

“When I’m playing Truck Simulator and I miss my exit,” one user said.

Some simply felt that Musk was nothing more than a nerd, and not the good kind.

“How the fuck is he the richest man in the world who is also in charge of a car manufacturer, a private space exploration company, and one of the most used social media platforms,” another said. “What a cornball.”

How the fuck is he the richest man in the world who is also in charge of a car manufacturer, a private space exploration company, and one of the most used social media platforms.



Several users questioned whether Musk’s comment was even genuine or just a giant troll. Either way, the damage has been done.