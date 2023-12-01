‘Not me discovering this today’: Man shares parking meter hack to getting 15 minutes for free

In a TikTok video that has captured the attention of 80,000 viewers, user Brian Huerta (@brian_huerta13) shares a simple yet effective parking hack for those in Long Beach, California. His video, titled “#longbeach,” offers a first-person view of a parking meter and a tip that many seem to have overlooked or just aren’t in the know.

“I’m really finna put y’all people from Long Beach on because y’all really don’t be f*cking reading,” he says. “Let’s just be honest. If you hold the green button, it gives you 15 free minutes, OK? So, y’all do a big one with that. Period.”

The response to Huerta’s parking meter revelation was overwhelmingly positive, with users expressing gratitude for the tip. One user, not from Long Beach, noted, “Not from Long Beach but if I get head out that way now I know thank you,” to which Huerta affirmed with his signature, “Period.”

Others joined in with comments like, “Thank you for your service,” and “your amazing!!!!” showcasing the appreciation for such a practical, simple, and money-saving hack.

Huerta’s video is a prime example of how TikTok has evolved into a digital town square, where users share entertainment, recipes, how-to guides, and life hacks. His seemingly simple tip about the parking meter is more than just a neat trick; it’s a helpful tool that could save many people money on parking, especially in a busy area like Long Beach.

This isn’t the first time folks have shared ways they’ve been able to best parking authorities, like the hack around car “barnacles,” the clamp-like devices attached to people’s windshields that inhibit their visibility, making them impossible to drive.

However, a resourceful university student discovered a way to best the machine: turning the defrost to its maximum, thus weakening the seal created by the clamped device onto the windshield. When sufficiently supple, the person can slide a credit card in between the suction cups and the windshield and free the device.

The machine whines when removed, but the student noticed that a set of standardized screws are used to piece the thing together, which they were then able to disassemble and destroy the speaker emitting the sound with a strong flathead screwdriver. Furthermore, the student also delineated how to get free internet access from the device: since they are outfitted with SIM cards that provide internet access to locate the devices, they popped out said SIM, put it into another device with hotspot functionality, like a dedicated hotspot router or old smartphone with tethering capabilities, and were able to enjoy the access paid for by the parking authority.

In today’s economy, where every dollar counts, tips like the one found in Huerta’s TikTok and the aforementioned university student’s post can make a significant difference. Huerta’s video highlights the power of sharing knowledge and the impact that even small hacks can have on our daily lives. It’s a reminder of the value of community wisdom and the benefits of paying attention to the little details that can often go unnoticed, even for things as day-to-day as parking.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Huerta via TikTok comment.