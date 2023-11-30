‘That’s where I draw the line’: Grandpa stores leftover green beans in lemonade carton

In a viral video, a woman shares her grandfather’s container of choice for storing leftover green beans— a lemonade carton.

The video, with over 87,000 views, starts with TikTok user Chayil Carter (@chaytwice) asking people not to skip her video. As she sets up her phone, she explains that when she went looking for something to drink in the fridge, she stumbled upon a carton of Minute Maid lemonade.

However, upon opening the carton, she found something other than juice.

“No way I went to the fridge to get myself something to drink and there’s green beans inside of the lemonade carton,” Carter says in her video.

@chaytwice My grandpa aint allowed to put away leftovers no more💀 ♬ original sound – Chayil Carter

She then shows the camera the lemonade carton in question. While the outside looks like an average carton, the inside reveals tightly packed green beans.

“My grandfather ain’t allowed to put away leftovers no more,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Her video — and her grandfather — have left some commneters appalled.

“That is so diabolical,” one user. commented.

“She’s not angry. She’s defeated,” one wrote.

Carter’s video isn’t the first to highlight the ways parents and grandparents reuse questionable containers for food storage. Countless videos have surfaced of people reaching for things like butter and being met with things like leftovers or salsa.

However, people are shocked by how far her grandfather went to store leftovers.

“At what point will enough be enough,” one user wrote.

“And I thought using butter containers were bad enough…do we need to call someone?” another added.

“Grandpa is an absolute MENACE for that,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carter via Instagram direct message.