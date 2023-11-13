We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Today’s top stories are about: bizarre life hacks that might actually work, an Airbnb host who found a man hiding under his bed, a deep dive into the Spider-Man meme, and TikTok’s new uncanny valley makeup trend.

After that, Mikael’s got an explosive “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Some of these sound a little out there … but you might just be surprised.

An Airbnb host called the police after finding a man hiding under a bed on his property. Viewers are conflicted on how they would have handled the situation.

What began as a humorous cartoon confrontation transformed into a universal symbol for highlighting resemblances.

TikTok makeup tutorials are typically fun and informative. But the uncanny valley makeup trend is something else entirely.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Another chemical plant explosion, another conspiracy theory

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍬 A woman has shared her therapist’s weird hack for stopping a panic attack before it can begin—using sour Warheads candy.

🍸 Bartenders have to deal with a lot of strange requests from customers. Like this one, where someone tried to order a “non-alcoholic dry martini.”

💸 This Gen Z worker is going viral for asking every generation how much they paid for rent in their first apartment.

🎃 Since Halloween is over, seasonal costume retailers like Spirit Halloween are trying to get rid of their merchandise before shutting their doors for yet another year. One person found brand-new costumes in a dumpster behind one store.

🪀 Busy hands soothe an active mind. Relax your mind and reduce stress with these viral fidget toys.*

🖱️ Did you know there are hidden corners of Costco’s website?

🥐 This Texas Roadhouse customer is getting a lot of attention for sharing her family’s Thanksgiving hack: Getting rolls from the restaurant prior to their big feast.

💳 People are warning Instacart shoppers not to buy gift cards for customers after one worker’s account was deactivated and flagged as fraudulent for doing just that.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

👋 Before you go

When you leave for an extended vacation, there are several things that can slip the mind beforehand, like unplugging electronics or putting your mail on hold. Also: turning off the ice maker.

A couple who forgot to turn off the ice maker in their Samsung fridge before leaving for a four-month vacation was welcomed home by an icy surprise.

In a TikTok, one user shows the video that her parents sent to her when they returned home from an extended vacation.

