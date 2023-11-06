‘They learned their lesson’: Parents accidentally leave ice maker running for four months

When you leave for an extended vacation, there are several things that can slip the mind beforehand, like unplugging electronics or putting your mail on hold. Also: turning off the ice maker.

A couple who forgot to turn off the ice maker in their Samsung fridge before leaving for a four-month vacation was welcomed home by an icy surprise.

In a TikTok posted over the weekend, TikToker Sara Hayward (@twoticketstosaradise) shows the video that her parents sent to her when they returned home from an extended vacation.

“My parents got back home from traveling for 4 months and sent me this,” the caption read. “Apparently you have to turn off the ice maker and not just take it out of the door!”

By Monday, the TikToker’s video had amassed more than 11.9 million views.

The video starts by showing Hayward’s dad struggling to pry open the freezer door. “So, after four months, we thought the ice maker would’ve stopped, but we think it kept going. So, let’s see what happens,” Hayward’s mom says, recording the video.

The door finally opened to reveal the aftermath of the ice maker working overtime. Large chunks of ice covered every crevice of the freezer, and some fell onto the blue tarp that the parents set out beforehand.

“That’s a little bit of ice,” the mom says as the dad starts to break apart a chunk of ice in one of the compartments on the freezer door.

The couple assumed that the fridge wouldn’t make any more ice if they took the ice maker out of the door. But according to The Spruce, fridges that have ice maker switches have to be flipped to the “off” position, or they’ll continue to make ice indefinitely.

Commenters on Hayward’s video couldn’t help but crack jokes at the parent’s error.

“Fridge: ‘they’ve been gone a while- they’re going to need ice when they get back,’” one user commented.

“That’s enough… that’s…THAT’s ENOUGHT ICESES!” another wrote, refencing a viral TikTok sound.

A third opted to look on the brightside: “Lol at least you know nothing thawed,” they wrote.

“Margarita time get that blender out lmao,” a fourth commented.

Many commenters assumed that the fridge is a Samsung, due to similar stories ofcustomers having issues with the brand’s ice maker.

“The one Samsung fridge with a working ice maker,” this user wrote.

There are several Facebook groups from frustrated Samsung customers, such as “Samsung Refrigerator Recall USA Now.” While there is currently no recall on Samsung refrigerators, WSOC-TV reported that Samsung reached a settlement with only a certain number of customers.

In the comments, Hayward confirmed that her parents’ fridge is indeed a Samsung.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hayward via TikTok comment.