Happy Friday the 13th! 👻 Our top stories on this spooky Friday are about: Why people are cyberbullying a dog, a woman warning that a man in an airport tried to find her first and last name using AirDrop, how courtroom sketches of disgraced crypto entrepreneurs are being roasted online, and five essential soup recipes for fall.

After that, our trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

And since it’s Friday the 13th… it’s probably the perfect day to try and get our “Crawl into Fall” shirts. To get one, all you have to do is scroll down and answer our question of the week. If you guess correctly, you’ll be entered to win the shirt.

Why are people cyberbullying these dogs?

Women, femmes, and gender-non-conforming people have to be hyper-aware as they go through the world trying to avoid harassment (or worse) and keep themselves safe. Turns out their AirDrop name and privacy is one more thing they need to be aware of as they move through the world.

Courtroom sketches of disgraced crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried and his ex-business associate Caroline Ellison are making rounds on social media.

5 essential soup recipes for fall

From white chili to deconstructed lasagna, #SoupTok has you covered.

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Target

☕ A Starbucks barista revealed that she’s been ordering blueberries with all her drinks at the coffee chain so she can have them for free.

📚 “Utilize your library, I’m begging you” is how one customer reacted in a viral video to Spotify’s foray into audiobooks.

🥫 A TikToker blasted staff members at a Kroger location after finding an assortment of olive oil hair spray cans placed in a section dedicated to various cooking oils.

💸 This woman has praised her serving job as the best type of job for someone with a “spending problem.” Many people agree.

🍴 A service industry worker is going viral for sharing why you should “never be the hardest worker” at your job.

🛠️ What are the “worst things” you can put in your home? A Home Depot expert shared his thoughts on it and one customer had every single one of them.

🌭 An IKEA shopper confessed that they visited the Swedish retailer, renowned for selling self-assembly boxes of furniture, simply to buy the brand’s mustard because they love it so much.

😌 This anti-gravity float chair is exactly what you need to ease your anxiety and stress.*

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight.

A thrifty Olive Garden customer decided to make its never-ending pasta bowl promo something she could enjoy at home.

That customer, TikTok creator Wumi (@wumi_10), allegedly managed to pack and sneak out multiple pasta bowls in portable plastic containers. She chronicled it in a video getting more than 5.4 million views in a single day on the platform.

The video boasted via on-screen caption, “When the Olive Garden employee asks me how I finished 11 bowls of pasta in 5 minutes at the all-you-can-eat pasta deal today.”