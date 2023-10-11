‘I ever see you in the streets it’s on sight’: People are cyberbullying one of the ‘world’s happiest dogs’

With their soulful eyes and wide smiles, Abbie Qu’s five toy poodles have been dubbed the “world’s happiest dogs.” The creator, who is from China, went viral across both Instagram and TikTok for sharing cute day-to-day moments with her pups, including bath time, playtime, and even days out.

But for all the positive attention Angel, Kongkong, Kaka, Fengfeng, and Bobo have received, it seems like their permanent grins have rubbed pretty much the whole internet the wrong way. Thus, people online have come together within the comment sections of Qu’s videos with one goal: wiping those goddamn grins off the dogs’ faces for good.

In order to show how furious the pups’ relentless cheeriness make them, hundreds of users across Instagram and TikTok are leaving expletive-laden comments addressing the pups. When the commenters aren’t asking the dogs what “the f*ck they smiling about,” they’re trying to give them a stark reality-check, as commenters reiterate “sh*t isn’t sunshine and rainbows” on video after video as the poodles continue to grin into the camera.

As similar sentiments flood the comments of Qu’s videos across every platform, users also seem concerned by the dogs’ freeloading ways, with countless commenters across videos telling the dogs to “get a job,” while other users have chimed in from pretty much every neighborhood in the U.S. warning the dogs that they “better not find themselves” in that area if they don’t want to get jumped.

Of course, the poodles aren’t in any position to make an apology video or address these comments because, well, they’re dogs, and the language barrier between their owner and the mostly-U.S.-based viewers means that, two months on, commenters are still not getting the answer to that all-important question: What do these dogs have to smile smugly about?

But as that question continues unanswered, the internet hive mind has come together to infer the most reasonable answer: The dogs are mocking us. Laughing in our faces.

At one point, commenters felt they had won the battle against the dogs, as Qu posted a video in late September with the poodles sans smirks, but it wasn’t long until they returned. Just grinning.

Being serious for a second, this meme, like most collective internet inside jokes, has no real rhyme or reason. Thus, the silent tug-of-war between the poodles and the rest of the internet continues in earnest

Qu didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.