5 essential soup recipes for fall

The weather is getting cooler, and soup season is in full swing. #Souptok is the latest TikTok trend that is boiling over on the app, with creators sharing their favorite recipes for the coziest time of the year.

Here are five enticing TikTok soup recipes to inspire your next dinner.

5 TikTok soup recipes for fall

1) White bean chicken chili

#recipe #cozy ♬ original sound – bailey rhatigan @sailor_bailey White Bean Chicken Chili #food ▢ ½ cup yellow onion, chopped ▢ 1 jalapeño, chopped ▢ 1 tbsp olive oil ▢ 2 tbsp garlic ▢ 2 -14 oz cans of chicken broth, low sodium about 3½ cups ▢ 2 -7oz cans of mild green chilis ▢ ½ tsp paprika ▢ ½ tsp garlic powder ▢ ½ tsp onion powder ▢ 1½ tsp cumin ▢ ½ tsp crushed, dried oregano ▢ ¼ tsp course salt ▢ ¼ tsp cracked pepper ▢ 1 -15 oz can cannellini beans ▢ 1½-2 lb cooked chicken or rotisserie *about 3 cups ▢ 1 cup sour cream ▢ ¼ cup milk ▢ ½ cup corn kernels *optional for topping. If you need further instructions, and want a printable recipe, click the link in my bio for the full post. #soup

This white bean chicken chili from @sailor_bailey is hearty, flavorful, and fully customizable! Switch the sour cream in the recipe for cream cheese, substitute chicken for turkey, or add whatever extras you want.

You can follow the recipe video with the ingredients linked in the caption, but the written recipe can be found on the creator’s blog.

2) Pickle soup

Calling all pickle people!

This pickle soup recipe from @babytamago is the first of her TikTok series “soup slays.” She reassures the soup does not just taste like hot pickle.

“You kind of just have to try it to understand,” she says in the video.

With chicken meatballs, various vegetables, and dill pickles, this dish is one of the more inventive meals you can make this fall. The written recipe is found on Katie’s substack. New recipes are emailed out every Sunday when you subscribe.

3) Roasted cauliflower soup

Not only does @butt.erhand provide warming ASMR cooking sounds, but she also makes a decadent and garlicky cauliflower soup.

The blended potatoes and cauliflower provide thickness, and if you choose to make the grilled cheese alongside it, the combination makes for a perfect homey meal. The written recipe can be found here.

4) Chicken gnocchi soup

@dannylovespasta Olive Garden Copycat Chicken and Gnocchi Soup Recipe! 1. Chop 2 carrots, 2 celery stalks, and half an onion. Heat 2 tbsp butter and 2 tbps olive oil in a sauce pan and add vegetables + 2 cloves garlic. Sautéed until softened, about 5 minutes. 2. Stir in 1/4 cup flour. Add 4 cups chicken broth and 2 cups half & half and bring to a boil. 3. Add 2-3 cooked chicken breast (chopped or shredded), 1 package gnocchi, 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning, 1/4 tsp pepper. Cook until gnocchi is tender, about 5 mins. 4. Add 1 cup chopped spinach and serve. ♬ original sound – Danny Loves Pasta

Olive Garden advocates may be familiar with this one.

@Dannyloves pasta has 1.4 million followers and counting dedicated to his pasta cooking content. Part of his “Quick and Easy Meals” series on TikTok is this chicken gnocchi soup.

Follow along with the recipe in the video for the creamy pasta dish.

5) Lasagna soup

Lasagna soup has been a viral staple recipe on TikTok with a myriad of creators sharing their take.

@Thedashleyskitchen gives another rendition of the recipe here, with the written ingredients and steps at the Dashley’s Kitchen website.

Yes, it is at its core a liquid, deconstructed lasagna. Rather than resembling the traditional casserole, the lasagna noodles sit in the Italian-spiced tomato broth. What’s not to love about a one-pot meal?

The great thing about cooking is how you can personalize it to your liking. Add protein, and more seasoning or make a batch of garlic bread for the side. Take inspiration from these recipes or take a scroll through soup TikTok (#souptok) and find your own for the chilly weather ahead.