‘I love being a server’: Woman with ‘spending problem’ says serving is the perfect job for her. Viewers agree, calling the money ‘addicting’

Kenz (@mmiiikxnz) has praised her serving job as the best type of job for someone with a “spending problem.” Many viewers who responded to her viral TikTok, which has garnered over 925,000 views as of Sunday, agreed with her.

“I love being a server. i can do a whole target haul and make all the money i spent by picking up a shift. i always have money for starbucks, as a girl with a spending problem serving is the best job for me,” she wrote in the text overlay.

CNBC has reported that 77% of Americans are “anxious” over their current financial situations. While much of this can be attributed to the rapid increases in inflation since 2021, (the inflation gap between 2021 and 2022 was the highest it’s ever been since 1981, clocking in at a whopping 7.8% on the overall cost of goods and services), public education systems have also been criticized over the years for not including courses on financial literacy as part of school curriculum.

Kenz isn’t the only server who has extolled the payment structure, i.e. knowing how much money they’re going to bring home on a daily take, of serving. Several other food service employees who rely on tips at the end of each shift have called this form of compensation “addicting.”

Viewers commented that they, too, enjoy this payment structure, like one person who penned, “The fast money is so addicting.”

Another remarked that they make a ton of money as a dancer and enjoy getting money at the end of every shift as well as a result. “Me but then I started dancing and now i have money for EVERYONES STARBUCKS AN TARGET HAULSSS,”

Someone else replied to her video stating that their “spending habits” would probably benefit from a job like serving. “Dude i think i need a job like this bc retail is not cutting my spending habits,” they said.

