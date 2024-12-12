‘DROVE MY CAR AROUND’: Customer catches dealership putting an extra 12,000 miles on her Mercedes

A woman says her Mercedes was returned to her after over a month at the dealership for repairs with 12,000 extra miles on the dash, leading to speculation about what could have caused the sharp increase.

In a video with over 100,000 views, TikToker Aqua-Tofana (@aquatofanaforthewin) shows a slip of paper that she received from the dealership. The “mileage in” reads 145,000. The “mileage out” reads 157,113—around 12,000 miles higher than when she first brought the car in for service.

The TikToker explains that her car was in the dealership for several weeks after repairs finished, as she still had to gather the funds to pay for the service.

“So someone at the dealership drove my car 12,113 miles. If there’s no service at this dealership tomorrow that says, ‘Oh yeah, we have to run your car this many miles,’ do I have a case?” she says in the clip.

What happened to her car at the dealership?

In the comments, viewers discuss explanations for the mileage discrepancy.

Some suspect that the TikToker’s car may have been loaned out while she gathered the funds to pay for the repairs.

“They used your car as the dealership loaner,” one wrote.

“So it was fixed from day 1, and they just used it the rest of the month,” another said.

In a follow-up video responding to this suggestion, the TikToker says her estranged husband called her while she was out of town to ask if she was still traveling. She says he told her that he thought he saw her car on the road.

Many offered other ways to check if extra miles were put on her car.

“Check your last oil change miles,” one suggested. For context, many garages provide paperwork that includes an odometer reading and instructions on the mileage at which the car should receive its next service.

A potential explanation

However, others suggest a simple issue with the paperwork.

“12,000 moles in 2 weeks? Not very likely. The intake mileage is probably an estimate you gave them (it’s a round #). Mileage out is a specific # and is actual mileage,” a viewer suggested.

“12k miles is what most people drive in an entire year. Something is not right,” another said.

“Probably a typo. Nobody from a dealer is going to drive that much on a high mileage car, too many other options,” a third suggested.

In a second follow-up video, the TikToker insists that the original mileage, 145,000, was input correctly. She cites a previous service that she received from the dealership, which she says shows that the mileage was close to 145,000. She does not show the paperwork in the follow-up video.

The TikToker says that she plans to meet with the dealership manager to resolve the situation. But as of Dec. 11, she has not posted a further update.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via direct message and comment. We also emailed Mercedes Benz for further information.

