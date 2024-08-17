Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Today’s top stories are about: a Starbucks and Chipotle crossover that gave the internet a good chuckle, a YouTuber who tested Elon Musk’s claim that Cybertrucks are high-tech armored cars, a deep dive into all the Kamala Harris remixes on TikTok, and a creepy revelation about the McDonald’s drive-thru.
After that, check out Kyle’s ‘Meme History‘ column.
Until next time,
— K.D.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
☕ THE JOKE’S ON CAPITALISM
Starbucks just hired the Chipotle CEO, and people are joking about how small future portion sizes will be
Get ready for a lot less chicken in your lattes.
💣 DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME
YouTuber tests Musk’s claim Cybertruck is the ‘armored personnel carrier’ of the future—by blowing it up with C4
Just how strong is a Cybertruck?
🎵 TIKTOK TRENDS
Kamala Harris remixes are taking over TikTok. Here’s why
🍟 FAST FOOD SECRETS
‘As an ex-McDonald’s employee I can confirm this is true‘: Customer learns something shocking about the McDonald’s drive-thru
Do you ever feel like you’re being watched?
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
🏫 Back To School
SPONSORED
Shop Back to School Styles at Nike.com
Nike’s Back to School Sale features unbeatable discounts on footwear, apparel, and accessories, plus an Extra 25% off select merchandise. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Roman Empire Memes
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🌯 A Chipotle customer shared what happens when you place a mobile order to the wrong location. In his case, the location happened to be six hours away, in another state.
🥀 If you’re tired of your flowers wilting so fast, a hacks expert revealed a trick to keeping them alive longer. All you need is some baking soda.
🍦 One McDonald’s customer was taken aback by the “attitude” she received from an employee she received after inquiring into the state of a M&M’s McFlurry she received.
🚗 A check engine light on your dashboard frequently prophesies a costly diagnostic appointment and repair. But one TikToker says that her check engine light turned off on its own, raising questions about when drivers should actually head into the shop.
🏡 An Airbnb host caught his guests lying about their reasons for booking his beachside property and posted a video about it on TikTok. But not every user is enthusiastic about how he uncovered the lie in the first place.
🤳 Today’s Viral Video
Natalie Portman’s SNL rap will forever be iconic.