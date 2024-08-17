We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Today’s top stories are about: a Starbucks and Chipotle crossover that gave the internet a good chuckle, a YouTuber who tested Elon Musk’s claim that Cybertrucks are high-tech armored cars, a deep dive into all the Kamala Harris remixes on TikTok, and a creepy revelation about the McDonald’s drive-thru .

After that, check out Kyle’s ‘Meme History‘ column.

☕ THE JOKE’S ON CAPITALISM

Starbucks just hired the Chipotle CEO, and people are joking about how small future portion sizes will be

Get ready for a lot less chicken in your lattes .

Just how strong is a Cybertruck?

Coconut trees galore .

Do you ever feel like you’re being watched ?

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Roman Empire Memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🌯 A Chipotle customer shared what happens when you place a mobile order to the wrong location . In his case, the location happened to be six hours away, in another state.

🥀 If you’re tired of your flowers wilting so fast, a hacks expert revealed a trick to keeping them alive longer . All you need is some baking soda.

🍦 One McDonald’s customer was taken aback by the “attitude” she received from an employee she received after inquiring into the state of a M&M’s McFlurry she received.

🚗 A check engine light on your dashboard frequently prophesies a costly diagnostic appointment and repair. But one TikToker says that her check engine light turned off on its own, raising questions about when drivers should actually head into the shop .

🏡 An Airbnb host caught his guests lying about their reasons for booking his beachside property and posted a video about it on TikTok. But not every user is enthusiastic about how he uncovered the lie in the first place .

Natalie Portman’s SNL rap will forever be iconic.