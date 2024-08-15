Kamala Harris remixes are taking over TikTok. Here’s why

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Kamala Harris is making history. But maybe not in the way you think. Thanks to some dedicated pranksters, the Democrat presidential nominee has become a meme legend. From day one with “we did it Joe” to her now-infamous “coconut tree” speech, the Democratic nominee is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

So, if you think about it, TikTok remixes of Harris’ best moments were pretty much inevitable. Here’s everything we know about them.

The sound

One remix that has really popped off on TikTok is this one of Harris’ laugh. It’s since been used across 3,325 videos.

Another one, which is my personal favorite, is the basis of a viral dance. Entitled “Kamala Harris 365,” the remix incorporates Charli XCX’s brat hit 365. The beginning of the song, where Charli repeats “bumpin’ that” is replaced with a loop of Harris saying “coconut” until the beat drops.

The dance has gone so viral, it’s even reached X. Usually, when a TikTok hits X that means the trend is dead—but you only have to scroll your FYP to know that this particular trend, and Harris’ brat summer, are very much alive.

Where’s it from?

The Harris laugh remix was made by Australian music producer Leo Zarucky, who’s perhaps better known as Zeo. The TikTok, which was posted on July 23, has amassed 7.7 million views.

Meanwhile, the “Kamala Harris 365” remix was made by TikToker @mxwlch03. It was first uploaded on July 22, and has since amassed 5 million views.

Both of these sounds sample Harris’ viral 2023 speech which included a saying from her mother: “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” she asks, “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Sound off

At this point, it’s near-impossible to keep track of all the Harris remixes. But there’s some TikTokers who have made a valiant effort to track them. One such person is Broadway choreographer Ellenore Scott.

For her 983,400 TikTok followers, she has committed herself to dancing to every single remix, and is on No. 14 and counting.

Another creator keeping track is Freddy Ortega, who has done nine videos of himself annoying his mom with various Harris remixes. He’s currently on No. 9.

