‘At least they gave you m&m’s’: McDonald’s customer orders M&M’s McFlurry. She can’t believe how it came

A McDonald’s customer was taken aback by the “attitude” she received from an employee she received after inquiring into the state of a M&M’s McFlurry she received.

Her confection conundrum? A blatant lack of mixing that was going on in her McFlurry. After inquiring into the issue, the TikToker in question, A (@ann_s_7), says the worker acted as if she should’ve known there was an issue with the machine.

While A seemed miffed about how the employee handled her request, viewers who responded to her clip were divided. Some argued that she was making a mountain out of a mole hill, and others were more receptive to her point of view.

A M&M’s McFlurry mishap

A begins her video by showing off a McFlurry to the camera that’s been loaded with M&M’s—the shelled candies appear to fill the brim of the cup.

“So we went to McDonald’s, and I ordered a McFlurry, and they gave it to me like this,” she says, shaking the cup. The M&M chocolates rattle when she moves the cup around.

And because she’s never received a McFlurry that’s looked like that before, A assumed that the employee didn’t mix the M&M’s into the ice cream. So, she asked about it.

“That’s how they gave it to us, and I was like, ‘What’s going on? Aren’t you supposed to mix it?’” A recalls. “And he’s like, ‘What?’ All with an attitude, and I was like, ‘Aren’t you supposed to mix it? Like with the machine?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, you want me to mix it? With a spoon?’”

At this point in her interaction with the worker, A’s gripe shifted away from the fact that her McFlurry wasn’t mixed and it became more about the way the worker was talking to her.

After a bit more back-and-forth, the McDonald’s employee informed A that their machine was broken. He offered to mix it manually for her.

“I was like, ‘No thank you.’ But dude, he acts like I knew that his machine was broken and couldn’t mix this sh*t,” she says. “If I knew his machine was broken, I wouldn’t have asked him like, ‘Hey, isn’t this supposed to be mixed?’ Like what the f*ck—having an attitude.”

She pans her camera away from the mixed ice cream treat she holds in her hand to show off the Mickey D’s she’s got a bone to pick with. “That McDonald’s right there,” she says before panning back down to the M&M’s filled cup. “Dumba**,” she mutters as the video ends.

Shoppers are railing against today’s customer service standards

A isn’t the only person to hop online and decry the overall behaviors of employees they come across during their retail excursions. One Quora poster thought that the attitudes of workers over the years have denigrated to downright rudeness, entitlement, and snobbery.

Many have attributed this attitude towards work as a cornerstone of Gen-Z philosophy.

As far as A’s video goes, some users on the app, like this one, thought she should just be happy she got a McFlurry with candy pieces in the first place. “Just eat it bruh,” they wrote.

Another replied, “Why didnt you just mix instead of talking.”

But A clapped back as to why this wasn’t exactly a viable solution: “who me? First of all most of the candy spilled out on the way home, and it wasn’t about mixing it, it was about the attitude he had when I mentioned it wasn’t mixed.”

But another person didn’t understand commenters urging A to mix it herself. They that A paid for a service; the entire point of McFlurry is that the toppings are mixed in with the ice cream: “These comments are crazy cause what do yall mean mix it yourself?? Isn’t the McFlurry supposed to be McDonald’s version of a Blizzard? I do t mix my own Blizzards at DQ! Get out of here.”

One Mickey D’s employee penned a comment that seemed to suggest the machine wasn’t on the fritz at all, but that the worker was just trying to hit a timed customer quota. “Ex mcdonald’s worker here it’s because we usually don’t have time to mix it and we were being timed to move the cars asap,” they wrote.

Others said unmixed McFlurries are a widespread issue.

“Yes they don’t mix it no more,” one person penned.

“They did the same thing with my oreo mcflurry,”someone else wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and A via TikTok comment for further information.

