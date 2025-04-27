Netflix cancels yet another beloved series, ‘Heartstopper.’ Is ending fan-favorite shows part of its success strategy?

Netflix has canceled yet another beloved fan-favorite franchise in Heartstopper. While devoted viewers may find consolation in the fact that they’ll be getting a movie to wrap up its story, others are still bummed.

This isn’t the only popular show Netflix has canceled. Ozark, before getting its fourth season, was purportedly going to be canceled after its third batch of episodes. Originally planned for five seasons, the show was trimmed down to end in a “super-sized” fourth installment.

There’s no shortage of cancellations that have left fans scratching their heads. But is this part of the brand’s larger strategy and is contributing to its long-term success?

Netflix’s cancellation of beloved shows like Heartstopper: Key to profitability?

A number of studios thought they could emulate the success of Netflix by creating their own streaming platforms. Ones that were dedicated to solely showing off specific content they produced and owned the rights to.

And it didn’t take them very long to lose a lot of money. Disney+ put the Mouse Juggernaut a purported $11 billion in the red. Paramount+, despite gaining 5.6 million new subscribers, still reported a $286 million loss in January of 2025. Despite theatrical release successes with Gladiator II and the Sonic movies, and new streaming customers, they’re still hurting.

Conversely, Netflix, which many consider as the OG streaming service that changed the media game forever, is exceeding profit expectations. This is in spite of numerous vows from subscribers to ditch the platform in the wake of price hikes. Additionally, angry streamers weren’t too happy with measures Netflix took to end account sharing for good.

So how has the black and red brand managed to stay so profitable for so long? The key could lie in its fast decision-making approach when it comes to axing certain programs. Unlike Nielsen ratings with traditional broadcast TV models, Netflix has instant analytics for how a series is performing.

Furthermore, streaming viewers watch with intention. They consciously pick a show or movie from Netflix’s main screen. Or they specifically search for it on the platform. With Live TV, “zombie viewers” are still counted in ratings. I.e. programs people watch just because they left their TV on set to a specific channel.

Netflix Boss speaks to cancellations of beloved shows.

Variety spoke with Peter Friedlander, head of Netflix’s UCAN Scripted series division, about the streaming giant’s decision to halt particular shows. Friedlander called this process “frustrating” but that it comes with the territory of streaming. “[It’s] been part of our business forever…this isn’t a new experience to have cancellations.”

Moreover, Friedlander responded to inquiries about Netflix’s “Top Ten” list. His remarks appear to suggest that just because a show is on the Top 10, doesn’t necessarily speak to its potential longevity. “It’s about the long term and the longer term viewing. We always are looking at many variables, too. The Top 10 is just one variable in that,” Friedlander said.

Alex, who runs the Pop Culture Brain (@popculturebrain) TikTok account, spoke to Hearstopper‘s cancellation. In his breakdown of the streamer’s choice to cease airing the show, he acknowledges Netflix’s penchant for fast and merciless cancellations. “Netflix has canceled another fan favorite series. But at least there’s a silver lining this time. Death, Taxes, and Netflix cancellations. The three most unavoidable things in life.”

He went on, “over the years Netflix has canceled so many beloved shows like the OA, Mindhunter, Kaos. Recently it 86’ed The Recruit after two seasons. And this week we learned that Heartstopper is also coming to a close. The show was aired three seasons total on Netflix. And has a devoted and passionate fan base.”

Heartstopper movie

Following this, the TikToker went on to state that there’s something fans of the show have to look forward to. “But here’s the good news that might make the cancellation sting a little bit less. Netflix is giving Heartstopper a feature film to wrap up its story. The movie will be based on author Alice Oseman’s upcoming sixth volume in the Heartstopper series.”

Alex relayed that the creator of Heartstopper will be writing its screenplay. And added that she expressed gratitude toward the streaming giant for the chance to end the series with this final film.

“Oseman herself has written the script with Wash Westmoreland directing. And filming will begin this summer. The author said in a statement ‘I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible. And to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.’”

The Pop Culture Brain host also gave some more insight on the film. “The movie will pick up where season 3 left off. But ‘with Nick preparing to leave for university. And Charlie finding new independence at school. The reality of a long distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”

At the end of his clip, he asked his viewers, “What cancellation are you still angry about?”

Numerous folks weren’t shy about relaying which shows they were sorry got the axe. “The cancellation of ‘I am not okay with this’ after 1 season was TRAGIC,” one penned.

“Julie and the phantoms, dead boy detectives,” another wrote.

Whereas another person was miffed that this Timothy Olyphant Drew Barrymore comedy would no longer be airing. “Still upset about Santa Clarita diet,” they wrote.

“I’m so angry about inside jobs cancellation and final space,” this TikToker said.

Someone else expressed that they are baffled by Netflix’s series management strategy. “Netflix has the weirdest logic.”

One commenter remarked that Heartstopper wasn’t actually being canceled, however. But that the show was just coming to an end as a movie because the actors in the show have other engagements. “Bro Heartstopper isn’t getting canceled, it’s ending. The two main actors also have new projects so they can’t possibly do another season anyway,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Netflix and Pop Culture Brain via email for further comment.

