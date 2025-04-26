‘Let’s see if we can get out of a ticket’: Driver gets pulled over at 2am. Then he does a magic trick with a Sharpie

Talk about pulling a fast one.

A magician and motivational speaker claims he evaded a late-night traffic ticket by performing a magic trick on local police officers. It’s unclear if this is true, he didn’t respond to a query for comment sent to his business page, but the video shows him leaving the pair of officers in shambles.

“It worked,” Cole Blalock (@coleblalockmagic) claims in a recent TikTok video that’s enjoyed 8,500 comments and 17.8 million views as of Saturday.

In it, the Oklahoma professional is in street clothes and shoeless. It’s dark out. The pair of officers seems jovial enough to suggest that whatever just occurred when they apparently pulled him over was a minor violation to begin with.

“HE’S A WIZARD,” a commenter noted.

What magic trick did Cole perform on the police officers?

Blalock drew an X on his hand with a Sharpie, had the officer inspect it to ensure its authenticity, then he appeared to pluck the X and hand it over to the officer, who clasped it between two fingers, unsure if it was really there.

Then the officer made a tossing motion with the X to his partner.

“You’re gonna reach out and you’re gonna catch it,” Blalock says to the second officer.

She opens her hand.

Yes, officer No. 2 now has an X, apparently written in Sharpie too, in her palm.

“What in the world?” the first officer asks.

“You didn’t have that there?” he says to his female colleague.

‘Note to self: Learn some magic tricks’

Blalock has appeared on local television performing magic, so he’s a legitimate professional. And viewers seem very into working out a few of these parlor tricks to use in similarly handy situations.

In the comments, Blalock said the officers weren’t in on the magic trick. A reply to his comment corroborated the trick:

“A magician did the same thing to me, I ended up w a red X on my hand and it blew my mind. I tell people about it all the time and they don’t believe me. I gotta show them this vid lol,” social media user Nicole Adrienne wrote.

And while you may think that magic tricks are perennially uncool, an unnamed regular Daily Dot reporter once told me she learns magic tricks on YouTube and then wows her Hinge matches on dates with them.

But how does the Sharpie magic trick work?

I pulled up ChatGPT and literally typed: What about the Sharpie magic trick where a magician draws an X and then “tosses” the X to another person, usually a stranger or audience member. And then the person opens their hand and reveals the X. Any idea how that magic trick works?

ChatGPT says it’s an old David Blaine street magic trick that emphasizes sleight of hand. Usually, the X is drawn on the spectator in such a way that they don’t notice they’ve been marked because their attention is on the magician’s gesticulating. It’s like that Catch Me If You Can line from Christopher Walken about how the Yankees always win because they’re distracting you with their pinstripes. It’s all psychology.

Rad.

