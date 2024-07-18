We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: A Checkers customer shocked at how the drive-thru AI was “ getting sassy ,” Goodreads restricting users from reviewing J.D. Vance’s book in the wake of him being named Trump’s running mate, the viral ‘Hawk tuah’ girl saying she’s paranoid of being kidnapped , and how the internet reacted to Rudy Giuliani taking a tumble at the Republican National Convention.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The robot uprising may be closer than you think: one woman shared her shock at the Checkers’ AI drive-thru “getting sassy” with her in a viral video.

Goodreads, a book-focused social network, restricted users from being able to review Vance’s 2016 bestselling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy after Trump announced he would be his VP pick.

The massively viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl revealed in an interview that she is so afraid of being kidnapped that she has hired security guards to protect her when she leaves the house.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani took a tumble at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, unleashing a flood of memes across social media .

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Trump assassin phrenology

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ Well this is a nightmare. An Air Canada passenger says the airline lost her wedding dress when she checked her bag.

🌿 Marijuana is currently legal for recreational use in 24 states. However, that doesn’t mean that those who use marijuana recreationally no longer face problems while applying for or maintaining a job .

🍲 Your dishwasher pods may be leaving behind a secret mess .

💸 A Victoria’s Secret worker says she was forced to buy new clothes mid-shift when her spaghetti strap top was called out for violating the employee dress code.

🚗 This car-buying expert went viral for showing how to answer the 5 questions every dealership will ask you “like a pro.”

💅 Is there ever a right time not to tip? After a nail tech was rude to this customer, she decided not to tip and asked TikTok if she was wrong about it.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

📝 Question of the Day

DO YOU USE GOODREADS TO TRACK WHAT BOOKS YOU’VE READ?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

