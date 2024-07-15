‘They tried to make it as realistic as possible’: Checkers customer slams automated order system for giving her ‘attitude’

The robot uprising may be closer than you think: one woman shared her shock at the Checkers’ AI drive-thru “getting sassy” with her in a viral video.

The video starts with a drive-thru kiosk telling TikTok user Jaz (@jasmeekah_) that her total is $1.79. Text on the screen asks “Did their virtual system just get smart with me?” The next line states that “People really about to be out of jobs this is sad.”

In the clip, Jaz asks the kiosk if she can add two apple pies to her order. The drive-thru voice pauses for a moment before responding, “Alright, what else can I get you?”

“Are you an automated system?” Jaz asks the kiosk. When it answers with a yes, Jaz expresses shock. “Wow,” she says slowly. “Wow.”

The sign on the kiosk reads: “This mic is recorded to ensure our best service. If that’s ok, please order through our virtual assistant. Want a live person? Just say ‘team member.‘”

After a moment of silence, the kiosk speaks again. “What else can I get you?” it prompts.

“Is she rushing me?” Jaz asks. “The automated system? Wow, um…” She trails off as she asks her passenger if there’s anything else they want. When she doesn’t receive an answer, she turns back to the machine. “That’s it.”

“It’s $17.13, thank you,” the drive-thru kiosk says. “Please pull up to the window.”

“OK, thank you,” Jaz says as she pulls through the drive through. She ends the video with a hearty, shocked expletive.

In the caption, Jaz posted a line of laughing-crying emojis, followed by: “This is so crazy to me.”

Jaz’s comments found the presence and tone of this new technology shocking.

“Y tht automated system sound irritated,” someone asked.

“They tried to make it as realistic as possible,” a commenter added.

“Even she don’t wanna be there,” joked another user.

Some users observed that AI was becoming more prevalent in certain aspects of customer service.

“I work at an urgent care and we have a virtual receptionist,” one user said. “Technology really taking over our country…”

What’s up with AI drive-thrus?

Checkers is not the only fast food chain experimenting with AI voices in drive-thrus: McDonald’s, Del Taco, Carl’s Jr., and Wendy’s have all been beta testing AI across the country.

For its drive-thru technology, Checkers partnered with Presto Automation, a company specializing in “A.I.-driven automation for drive-thru restaurants.” Despite being founded in 2008, Presto says they found their niche during the pandemic, when the service industry was facing a labor shortage.

“Spotting an opportunity, Presto applied its extensive experience deploying restaurant technology at scale to a nascent yet promising new field,” the company states on their website. “Generative Artificial Intelligence. Presto Voice was born.”

However, Presto Voice isn’t entirely independent of human labor—in December 2023, Mia Sato at the Verge reported that “off-site human workers are stepping in and completing over 70 percent of orders.”

Daniela Sirtori-Cortina at the Portland Press Herald noted that Presto Automation didn’t necessarily stop human labor in drive-thrus, they just moved it to offshore locations like the Philippines.

Are AI drive-thrus here to stay?

McDonald’s recently announced an end to their AI drive-thru partnership with IBM, after two years of field testing. This may sound like the company is giving up on the new technology, they put out a statement expressing hope for developing drive-thru AI in the future.

“As we move forward, our work with IBM has given us the confidence that a voice ordering solution for drive-thru will be part of our restaurants’ future,” McDonald’s stated in its June 2024 press release.

People online have speculated that McDonald’s ending its IBM partnership may have something to do with the AI messing up customers’ orders or occasionally becoming overwhelmed by them. However, it’s clear that even though the fast food giant is pausing development now, they aren’t giving up.

As of publication, Checkers has made no statement about ending AI use in its drive-thru locations. It’s safe to assume that this technology might be here to stay.

