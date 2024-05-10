We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Today’s top stories are about: the news that a worm ate some of RFK Jr.’s brain (seriously!), a man on TikTok who claims to have found a time portal in his shed, Tesla’s self-driving feature having a mind of its own , and the evidence supporting restaurant servers’ rather unsettling “pigtail theory.”

After that, the Trending team shares their pick for the “Main Character of the Week.”

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for our weekly news quiz. Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt!

‘Makes a lot of sense’: RFK Jr. said a worm ate part of his brain

Kennedy shared this information during a 2012 deposition.

Real estate investor Alec Schall’s Airbnb may or may not be the site of a time portal .

‘It took us to a Mormon church’: Tesla driver shows how car’s self-driving feature goes rogue

One family let their Tesla take them for a drive and ended up at Mormon Church. Another Tesla owner says his vehicle nearly ran him into a cop car .

While working in the service industry, some employees have discovered certain tricks that lead to higher tips from customers .

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHICH STAR-STUDDED EVENT SPAWNED AI PICTURES OF CELEBS ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: The Chipotle deserter

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A Tim Horton’s customer railed against what she dubbed “PowerPoint presentations” on digital fast food menus at the store.

🚗 This woman found her Honda Civic broken into, but went viral for explaining why she was puzzled by what they chose to steal .

💸 A Chime customer has gone viral after alleging that the company closed her account, then refused to send her the money that was in it .

🏨 If a hotel worker does this one thing during check-in, you need to ask for a new room immediately. At least, that’s this military soldier’s advice after her situation escalated, leading her to leave the hotel.

🏠 Lots of unexpected things can happen in an Airbnb.

🤑 As the cost of living remains high, consumers are helping each other out via TikTok by sharing their money-saving tips and tricks .

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

A woman who dropped her car off at the dealership for service later caught a worker on the road with it. Viewers weighed in to reassure her that it was likely a routine test drive and not a joyride. Or was it?

TikTok user @peace2080 posted the video, which has since amassed 1.2 million views. In the video, @peace2080 drives down a road. The text overlay reads, “POV: Dealership says they’re ‘fixing’ your car but you see it on the road AND they tell you to pick it up at 5pm. ??!”

As she drives behind the vehicle, you can hear the moment @peace2080 confirms it is indeed hers. “Yeah, that is. Yup. Because I left the rooftop a little bit open,” she says.

The video has also accumulated more than 700 comments.