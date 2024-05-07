‘It took us to a Mormon church’: Tesla driver shows how car’s self-driving feature goes rogue

A family recently found themselves on an unplanned adventure when their self driving Tesla decided to “go rogue” and seemingly started driving to a completely random location.

The incident was captured in a TikTok video posted on May 5 by TikTok user Nic Anderson (@nic.anderson22). It has since gone viral, accumulating over 1.2 million views and counting.

The video begins with Anderson, who is in the driver’s seat, saying: “All right, our Tesla just went rogue in full self-driving mode,” he says. “We got to our destination, and then it pulled out. There’s nothing on navigation, and it’s just taken us on random roads. I don’t know where it’s trying to take us to go, so we’re gonna see where it ends up.”

He continues, “We’re going out of the town, we’re going out of this neighborhood.”

Laughter ensues as Anderson shouts, “Let’s go!”

As the journey continues, the people in the car question whether the car even has a destination or whether it will continue driving until it runs out of battery. “I can see it taking us to some treasure,” Anderson sarcastically remarks.

The video cuts to a new scene. The Tesla has now left the urban area behind for a more open, arid landscape. Anderson comments, “All right, it took us out into the desert. We’re kinda on the road, kinda off the road. I don’t understand what it thinks.”

Where the family ended up

Just when it seems like the drive might continue indefinitely, the vehicle takes a right turn. It enters a parking lot next to a Mormon church. The people in the car can’t help but laugh. “It took us to a Mormon church. What is this? All right, I’m going home.” Anderson concludes.

@nic.anderson22 Full self driving went rogue, you’ll never guess where it took us 😂 maybe its a sign…👀 ♬ original sound – Nic Anderson

In the comments section of the video, viewers speculated about what caused the vehicle to make the unexpected detour.

“Plot twist, you missed a payment and it’s driving itself back to the bank,” one commenter wrote.

“Imagine parking your car and it just leaves you,” a second said.

Another speculated, “Somebody else summoned their Tesla to pick them up and a signal got crossed.”

Teslas most recent controversy

Tesla has been no stranger to controversies as of late, with the company’s focus on innovation often leading to overlooking various issues with their cars. The Cybertruck rollout has especially been marred by controversy, with reports of accidents involving the vehicle’s doors and one owner getting his fingers caught in the frunk.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nic Anderson via TikTok comment and to Tesla via its press email.

