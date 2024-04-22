‘Only will work at self-checkout’: Dollar General shopper fills up shopping cart. Everything comes out to 1 penny

As the cost of living remains high, consumers are helping each other out via TikTok by sharing their money-saving tips and tricks. TikToker @supersimplesaver is a self-proclaimed extreme couponer and penny shopper. They’ve amassed nearly 100,000 followers by sharing their penny deal shopping hauls at places like Dollar General and CVS.

In one of their latest videos, which garnered 3.9 million views, @supersimplesaver takes viewers with them to Dollar General. The video is a POV-style video and is shot from the point of view of the shopper as they load their shopping cart up with various items throughout the store.

The content creator starts by loading their cart up with seven bottles of Accent flavoring. They then put 11 containers of dry spaghetti noodles, five boxes of Bumble Bee Buffalo Style Chicken Salad, three cans of Sweet Sue Chicken & Dumplings, 10 packets of Clover Valley Hot Chili Seasoning Mix, and two packets of candy in their cart. In addition to food, they get a coloring book, a notebook, eight packs of crayons, and four 12 packs of 5-Hour Energy shots.

Each item they scan at self-checkout drops down to a penny.

The content creator wraps up the video by revealing their receipt, which shows that every item rang up to just one penny.

Penny shopping is popular at Dollar General. Essentially, a store worker is tasked with removing several items from the store shelves each week. When they fail to do this, and a customer finds such items themselves, those items will ring up to one penny.

This is why some shoppers urge others to only use self-checkout. As those items are not supposed to be for sale, some workers will not let customers purchase them.

“Only will work at a self checkout,my Dollar General’s self checkout has been conveniently ‘broken’ for about a year,” one user commented.

“Our stores don’t allow penny shopping. They won’t let us buy the items,” a second shared.

Viewers also asked TikToker @supersimplesaver how to find penny items.

The TikToker has a list of current penny items linked in their bio.

The Daily Dot reached out to @supersimplesaver via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Dollar General via press email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.