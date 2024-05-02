Newsletter: Trump trial’s star witness is livestreaming

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: The star witness in the Trump hush money trial doing livestreams on TikTok, a teacher tracking her stolen car with her phone because the police weren’t helping in a timely manner, a look at eight unexpected and inspirational coming-of-age films , and an influencer going viral for sharing how an afterparty that split up guests was giving off “ Black Mirror vibes .”

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Michael Cohen has been going live on TikTok to discuss Trump’s trial , chat with Trump impersonators, and accept donations from viewers. Despite concerns he might interfere with the trial , he has vowed to continue using TikTok.

➤READ MORE

A woman has gone viral after detailing how she tracked down her stolen car after the police did not help in a timely manner.

➤READ MORE

From Napoleon Dynamite to Boyz N The Hood, there’s something on this list for everyone .

➤READ MORE

An influencer went viral on TikTok after sharing why she left a Stagecoach afterparty hosted by Revolve, a high-end online retailer known for its selection of boutique brands. The incident has jump-started a viral firestorm .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🏰 Build Your Online Empire

KLIQ empowers you to ditch the juggling act and build your solo business empire from a single, powerful mobile app. Sell monthly memberships to offer exclusive content, early access, or a thriving community forum. Engage your audience directly by providing premium content like in-depth tutorials or bonus episodes. Host paid live streams for Q&As, workshops, or live performances to truly connect with your customers. And top it all off by selling your own branded merch with our Shopify integration, all within the seamless ecosystem of your KLIQ app.

START YOUR 14-DAY FREE TRIAL

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Is everyone on far-right sites a fed?

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍴 A mystery shopper for Outback Steakhouse says she went in for lunch one day and her request to sit at a table as a single-person party was met with derision and dismissal .

🍔 This McDonald’s expert explained in a viral video why you might not want to get hooked on its app .

📷 Most folks aren’t happy with their passport photos —it’s a gripe that can usually be attributed to poor lighting setups and the “let’s just get this over with” nature of the often unflattering results of an ID picture.

🏡 An Airbnb customer posted a viral TikTok warning against the company after her weeklong stay in Houston that included a nightmare experience .

🥤 Sonic has always had workers deliver customers’ food on skates, but viewers of this viral video are beginning to question Sonic skates after a worker spilled an order on a customer’s car .

🥚 In the United States, it’s often the small differences in everyday life that surprise foreign visitors. But one thing has particularly astonished German tourists : Peeled boiled eggs, readily available in supermarkets.

🔊 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators— and AI is making it worse .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU FOLLOW ANY E-SPORTS TEAMS ?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

A woman on TikTok revealed that she recently bought a house, but also says that the decision ruined her financially.

Sam Barker (@samantha.barker8) shared the details of how the many hidden costs of buying a house left her in dire financial straits.

“So buying a house has ruined me financially,” Barker says, while filming from her car. “And for the sake of transparency and accountability, I’m gonna share what those numbers look like.”