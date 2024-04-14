‘Is the U.S. okay?’: People can’t believe what Great Value-branded food this Walmart is selling prepackaged

In the United States, it’s often the small differences in everyday life that surprise foreign visitors. But one thing has particularly astonished German tourists: Peeled boiled eggs, readily available in supermarkets.

In Germany, boiled eggs are typically sold with their shells intact, and peeling them is part of the daily kitchen routine. But in the USA, supermarkets and convenience stores like Walmart, have specialized a different way of serving boiled eggs: peeled and ready-to-eat.

TikToker Leon Karl @therealleonk, who picks up the Great Value brand of six hard-boiled eggs priced at $2.96 and shows it off to the camera, writes in German in the caption for his video, “OMG there are easy peeled eggs in the USA!”

On his TikTok page, he dedicates full coverage of food items displayed in America versus in other European countries entitled, “That’s America,” with trending audio “AMERICA F YEAH.” It includes trips to surprising American finds at Bucees, Walmart, and In-N-Out.

The video has been viewed 1.9 million times and 113,400 likes as of Sunday.

Karl’s surprising find has sparked discussions among German TikTok and its viewers on questions about ingredients and understanding facts of how this can be beneficial with disabilities and hand challenges.

Some see it as a time saver and appreciate the instant availability of peeled eggs. Others, however, view peeling as part of the experience and are skeptical about the concept of pre-cooked, peeled eggs.

“I have ADHD and struggle with executive dysfunction, and I would probably buy these if they tasted fresh,” expressed one viewer.

But why are peeled eggs so prevalent in the USA? It could be related to different dietary habits and consumption patterns. In the United States, pre-packaged foods and convenience products are often popular for their time-saving qualities and convenience.

Some American supermarkets even offer various varieties of peeled eggs, including hard-boiled eggs, egg halves, and even peeled eggs with different spices or sauces.

Many viewers in the comments were concerned about the contained ingredients, questioning its freshness and presence of preservatives.

“It’s just eggs, but the ingredients are like a chemistry experiment,” stated another viewer.

“I bet with you the egg is not the only ingredient in there,” commented one viewer.

According to the Walmart website, the Great Value brand of pre-packaged boiled eggs states its ingredients as “eggs, water, citric acid to preserve freshness, and contains eggs.”

For other countries, it’s another example of cultural diversity and the small yet fascinating differences between different shopping cultures.

However, some viewers commented that they have the same version in the U.K., Japan, and Canada.

While some may welcome peeled eggs in the USA as a welcome innovation, others will continue to preserve the process of egg peeling as an indispensable tradition.

The Daily Dot reached out to Leon Karl @therealleonkarl via TikTok comment and to Walmart’s media relations department via press inquiry.

