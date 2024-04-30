Michael Cohen went live on TikTok with a Trump impersonator

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump‘s former lawyer, has been going live on TikTok to discuss Trump’s hush money trial, chat with Trump impersonators, and accept donations from viewers. Cohen is a witness in the ongoing trial.

During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen allegedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about having sex with Trump. Trump then allegedly reimbursed Cohen and falsified his business records to cover up the charge.

As reported by ABC News, Cohen hosted hours-long TikTok livestreams to discuss the trial and Trump. He also received donations from viewers.

“From everything that I heard from people today, well, David Pecker is basically corroborating what I have been saying for six years,” ABC reported Cohen said on a livestream. Pecker is the CEO of American Media and another witness in the trial. “If I give my testimony and it corroborates his, well there you go, the circle starts closing.”

The outlet also reported that Cohen has also talked about his testimony in court, which is upcoming.

“I’ll go there with my helmet, my spear, and I’ll sit my ass in that witness stand and I’ll just tell the truth,” ABC News reported Cohen said while a computer-generated knight helmet was shown on his head.

A TikTok posted by Cohen last month—before the trial started—shows him with a similarly computer-generated cowboy hat on his head, announcing that he will be going live on TikTok that evening. At the time, he had been live-streaming on TikTok every night.

“Join me under the big top tonight at 10 PM EDT for the circus you won’t want to miss,” Cohen wrote in the TikTok’s overlay text.

♬ original sound – Michael Cohen @michaelcohen_ 🎪 Join me under the big top tonight at 10 PM EDT for the circus you won't want to miss! You never know what wild surprises and guests we will have. See you there! #live

Before the trial, Cohen also livestreamed with a TikTok user who goes by ZPAC. ZPAC amassed a following thanks to his impression of Trump, and showcased it during a TikTok live. Cohen posted a clip of the livestream on TikTok.

“I’m going to go to jail and it’s going to be okay,” ZPAC said on the livestream, impersonating Trump. “And I’m going to do it in your honor, quite frankly.”

@michaelcohen_ Join me each night at 10pm est on TikTok for more raw, unfiltered and fun conversations! ♬ original sound – Michael Cohen

Also last month, Cohen was suspended from TikTok for “a guideline violation.” In a TikTok, Cohen said he doesn’t think he violated any of TikTok’s community guidelines as he was talking about the news.

“Looking forward to answering your questions and being with you,” he said in a TikTok about his return to livestreaming after being suspended from going live. “Thank you for the support and see you soon.”

Shortly before Trump’s trial began, Cohen’s nightly livestreams made him the 25th most popular livestreamer on TikTok.

In a statement to ABC News yesterday, Cohen said he would no longer be commenting on Trump’s trial on TikTok.

“I am not the defendant in this criminal matter and am not the subject of Judge Merchan’s gag order. Donald is,” ABC News reported Cohen said. “Nevertheless, I elected, out of respect to the court and the prosecutors, to cease commenting on Trump and this matter; which I have done.”

Today, Trump was fined $9,000 for violating a gag order by Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his New York trial, via his Truth Social posts about the trial. Merchan also warned Trump that he could go to jail if he continues to attack witnesses and jurors.

However, if witnesses—like Cohen—provoke Trump, Merchan said he will consider letting him respond.

