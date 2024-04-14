‘We check the cameras very often’: Airbnb customer’s power goes out. Now she can’t close the garage door and is staying alone

An Airbnb customer posted a viral TikTok warning against the company after her weeklong stay in Houston.

Brianna (@itsbaby_briiiannaa) has reached over 135,000 views and almost 7,000 likes on her video by Friday.

To start her video, Brianna says “Count your freaking days, Airbnb.”

“There is a reason why y’all are not doing well and people are going back to hotels,” she adds.

Brianna explains that she was renting out a town home in Houston, and already noticed issues with the owner before booking the house.

“When I tell you, when I inquired on Airbnb to rent this out for the week, they hit me with about 20 different questions,” she says, alleging the owner sent her “an entire list of their house rules.”

According to Brianna the owner’s main house rules were, “When I can play music, how many people I can have here, to ask permission.”

“And then to top it all off,” she adds, “They said, ‘we check the cameras very often.’”

Brianna says she then read through the owner’s terms and conditions for renting the property.

“I say cool, I agree,” Brianna says, “And then they hit me with the, ‘Are you sure, you read that kind of fast?’”

“Like, yes, I can read that very fast. I’m not in the third grade,” she adds.

It gets worse than just a picky host.

First she explains that once arriving at the house the first night, “The garage door that I park my car in is broken. It doesn’t close all the way.”

She says, “So now me, a single girl, renting a townhome by myself, anyone could just walk in the garage.”

“And whenever I tell them, they are not urgent about it, they’re just like, ‘OK, we’ll get someone,’” she adds. “Completely nonchalant.”

Next Brianna says, “they sent me an entire list of the safety protocol. And now to top it all off,

it’s Wednesday, middle of the work day, and the power’s out. The power’s out!”

Before ending her video Brianna shows herself pressing the light switch in the living room of the Airbnb and says, “Look! Nothing,” as the lights don’t turn on.

Brianna captioned her video, “I’m so over it.”

“This is why I don’t use AirBNB, the whole point is to have a home away from home experience,” a viewer in the comment section told Brianna.

A separate Airbnb host commented on Brianna’s post saying, “they were extra … I’m a host and as long as you treat the house good idc what you do.”

A Houston local said, “You probably slept through it, but it rained pretty bad last night and some places are out of power so that explains that.”

Airbnb’s guest policy states that if you have an issue during your stay “you have 72 hours to report any issue to your Host or to Airbnb from the time of discovery.” They add, “Document the issue: If possible, take photos or video to document like a missing or broken amenity.”

“Message your Host … Ask for a refund: If you need to request a refund because of the issue, there’s a higher chance your Host will accept your request if you can agree on an amount first. Send a request to your Host for the refund in the Resolution Center and provide the details of the issue along with the photos or video.”

If the host is unable to resolve the guest’s issue, “doesn’t respond at all, or declines your refund request, just let us know, click or tap Get Help from the reservation page. Someone from our team will step in to help resolve the issue.”

“If we find it’s an issue that’s supported by AirCover for guests, we’ll help you find a similar place, depending on availability at comparable pricing. If a similar place isn’t available or you’d prefer not to rebook, we’ll give you a full or partial refund.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Brianna via TikTok direct message and Airbnb via email.