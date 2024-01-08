We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a woman who was blinded by a Nerf gun , a TikToker who shared an EMT’s horrifying Hinge photo , George Santos’ political job prospects , and a renter in danger of getting evicted because of her cat.

After that, dig into Mikael’s “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“If you get gifted a Nerf Gun, do not shoot anyone in the face. Yesterday my sister shot me in the eye and blinded me instantly,” a TikToker shared .

“If I called an ambulance and my EMT took his Hinge photo with my body and feet in the background, I would fucking riot,” she shared on TikTok.

🗳️ POLITICS

George Santos lobbies for top immigration role in potential new Trump administration

It wouldn’t pay as well as Cameo.

A woman went viral on TikTok after seeking advice about how to deal with noise complaints that have pushed her to the brink of eviction .

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists think Bill Clinton visited the hospital to distract from Epstein docs

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚢 One TikToker set sail on the virtual seas of social media, capturing the imaginations of 322,900 viewers with her video about the food aboard a viral nine-month cruise .

📦 This worker went viral for refusing to ship her laptop back to a companyvia UPS after they laid her off, exclaiming “I am not paying for my own layoff.”

🍣 In a viral video, one TikToker says she was excited to visit a revolving sushi bar—only to be met with disappointment .

💰 An Olive Garden server’s table dined-and-dashed after racking up a $100 bill , and she feared she was going to have to pay for it out of pocket.

😁 If you’re never quite sure what to say when a strange man approaches you and suddenly suggests that you smile, there’s plenty of inspiration to be drawn from a recent video posted by a TikToker who just was not having that kind of foolishness over the holidays.

💄 A Dollar Tree customer revealed what to be on the lookout for when searching for name-brand beauty products at a steeply discounted price.

💵 A shopper went viral when she shared how she got Walgreens to honor a sale price at the cash register.

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU EVER HAD A BAD RENTAL EXPERIENCE?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

In a trending video amassing over 197,600 views, TikTok user Drew (@drews.worldd) shares a concise guide on identifying undercover cop cars . He asserts, “I’m about to show you guys a couple of different ways that you can spot undercover cop cars.”

