In a viral TikTok, a woman shared an EMT’s Hinge profile in which he included a photo of him smiling with what looks to be a body on a stretcher.

In a video posted on Dec. 30, TikToker Cat (@cankilledjian) shows a photo she saw on Hinge of an EMT sitting in the back of an ambulance, smiling. Behind him lies a stretcher holding something resembling a human body on a stretcher with “splayed out toes,” as Cat wrote in her caption.

“If I called an ambulance and my EMT took his Hinge photo with my body and feet in the background, I would fucking riot,” Cat says in her video. “What’s going on here?”

On Tuesday, Cat’s video had over 365,000 views on TikTok.

Some commenters posited that the body seen behind the man is Rescue Randy, a mannequin used to train medical professionals.

“It’s a rescue Randy I think,” a commenter wrote. “Not a real person. At least I hope.”

“It’s a dummy,” another said. “The skin tone on them is always like vintage Barbie orange.”

But others, citing the body’s separated toes, were convinced it was human.

“I’ve never seen a mannequin with spread toes,” a commenter shared.

Regardless, many seemed to agree that the photo was strange.

“Even if it’s a dummy, I refuse [to] believe he looked at that picture and decided that’s one of the best ones of him,” a commenter said. “And added it to Hinge.”

