‘I don’t know what else to do’: Apartment dweller’s cat may get her evicted in renter horror story. Here’s why

A tenant has recently gone viral on TikTok after going to the platform to seek advice about how to deal with noise complaints that have pushed her to the brink of eviction.

The TikTok, which was posted by user @keilakattt on Dec. 25, has garnered more than 28,000 views. In the video, she shared her renter horror story with her followers.

“One of the most embarrassing things just happened to me tonight. I might delete this later. So I just moved into my apartment in October. And since I moved in, I have been getting a complaint from my neighbor who lives above me. I’m on my final notice,” the TikToker said in her video.

@keilakattt explained that she tried to communicate with the neighbor to solve the issue directly, but with little success. “She wasn’t really that nice. Not gonna lie. I mean, she was nice, but not really. Long story short, we talked it out. And I remember the last thing she said was… ‘I want you to live your life, but I want you to let me live my life too.’”

The TikToker offered the neighbor her phone number and agreed to be quieter, but was shocked when she got a call from her late at night with the neighbor complaining about her cat running around. “It’s literally my cat having the zoomies for like five minutes,” she said. “Y’all, it’s Friday night and my cat hasn’t played all day.”

While expressing her frustration about not being able to enjoy her new apartment, @keilakattt admitted she had to resort to locking her cat in her room. “I don’t know what else to do,” she said. “Have you guys ever gone through something like this?”

In the comment section, many viewers sympathized with @keilakattt and offered advice on dealing with the issue.

“I would ask the leasing office to change units maybe the highest floor,” one user suggested.

A user claiming to be a property manager advised, “Buy a decibel meter and check if you are going over noise levels during quiet/non quiet hours and document everything!”

“Honestly at this point I would start complaining about my downstairs neighbor,” a third said.

“I don’t understand ppl who move into an apartment building and think they will hear 0 noise from neighbors,” one more added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @keilakattt via TikTok direct messages for comment.