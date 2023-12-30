‘Everything was black’: Woman shares PSA after accident with popular Nerf toy left her ‘fully blinded’

Be very careful with your Christmas presents this year. If you don’t take the proper safety precautions you could end up like Ralphie in Christmas Story and accidentally “shoot your eye out!”

That’s the reality of Aussie TikToker Manon (@manon_el), who is experiencing a wave of viral internet fame after being blinded by a foam dart to her eye in a Nerf Blaster gunfight.

Manon took to her TikTok account five days ago to describe her injury and warn others to take care while playing with the popular toy guns made by Hasbro. The video has spread Manon’s safety warning worldwide, picking up over 4.3 million views and counting.

“Just a little PSA this Christmas,” she tells her viewers. “If you get gifted a Nerf Gun, do not shoot anyone in the face. Yesterday my sister shot me in the eye and blinded me instantly.”

Nerf Blasters, also known as Nerf guns, have been popular Christmas gifts, ever since they debuted in the late 1980s. While the foam projectiles the toys shoot are considered safe for most ages to play with they can damage extremely vulnerable areas like the eyes.

According to Eyecarepro.com, “Nerf guns should never be aimed directly at the face. This is especially true at close range, where the most potential damage to the eye could be done.” The site also recommends wearing eye protection whenever using the toys.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hasrbro via email for a statement.

“Obviously, it was an accident to get my eye,” Manon explained, but when she opened her eye, “everything was black. Couldn’t see anything.”

“My vision ended up coming back just super blurry and cloudy, ” she says, but “there’s a lot of damage in there and I’m not off the hook yet.”

She says she’s on strict bed rest to prevent the retina from detaching. If that happens she may face permanent blindness in that eye.

“My sister would NEVER hear the end of it.,” Breanna Brooks (@vanilladove28) wrote in the video’s comments section.

Other viewers noted how well Manon was handling the situation.

“The fact that ur so calm is amazing… praying you have a speedy recovery as well,” wrote one.

“I blew my nose & popped my eardrum. Went deaf in one ear for a few hours & I WAS NOT THIS CALM. how are you that calm?” another added.

Manon replied “Stressing only makes the situation worse! Won’t help anything.”

Several other viewers shared stories about similar traumas.

“I had retinal detachment surgery earlier this month, promise it’s not bad at all if you need the surgery,” wrote JD (@jemdannielle).

Another viewer stated, “I’ve had retinal detachment three times. I have permanent damage. I got cataracts from surgery, now I have an artificial lens in my cuz the old one got damaged. still have permanent damage in that eye. My pupils are never the same size.”

Another viewer made it clear that Manon’s warnings were taken seriously. “My kids got Nerfs this year. I’m going to show them this because they just won’t listen and I’m thinking of taking them back!” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Manon via TikTok for further comment.